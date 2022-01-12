Susie Ann Wilkinson – Service 1/16/22 10:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
Tennis star Novak Djokovic faces possible deportation from Australia after the country’s immigration minister canceled his visa for a second time on Friday. The decision is the latest twist in a saga that has drawn global headlines and become a flashpoint in the debate over Covid-19 vaccination mandates. It could end the Serb’s bid for a record 21st major title at the Australian Open tournament, which starts Monday.
President Biden for a second time in two months on Thursday saw his agenda limited by a senator from his own party, curbing the White House’s influence and power and raising questions about what accomplishments his party will bring to this year’s midterms. This time it was Sen....
Washington (CNN) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke to reporters on Thursday, a day after he had announced he would not cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The committee had asked McCarthy to voluntarily provide information about topics including...
North Korea on Friday fired two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles came from an...
Washington — The Justice Department charged 11 people, including the founder of the right-wing militia known as the Oath Keepers, with "seditious conspiracy" for their alleged roles in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the most serious charges brought to date relating to the riot. Elmer Stewart...
Britain's Prince Andrew has been stripped of all his royal patronages and military affiliations — with the queen's approval. The announcement came a day after a U.S. district judge rejected Andrew's motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Virginia Giuffre, alleging that he sexually abused her when she was 17.
BOSTON (AP) — Navient, a major student loan collecting company, agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay over $140 million in other penalties to settle allegations of abusive lending practices. The $1.85 billion deal with 39 state attorneys...
The Republican National Committee is considering a change in its bylaws that would prohibit GOP presidential candidates from participating in presidential debates put on by the Commission on Presidential Debates. "So long as the CPD appears intent on stonewalling the meaningful reforms necessary to restore its credibility with the Republican...
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S Capitol is demanding four social media companies turn over internal records as it examines the spread of misinformation online and how violent extremists used social platforms to organize efforts to overthrow the 2020 election. The committee sent subpoenas...
