Vermont Business Magazine The legendary Hazelett Strip-Casting Corporation of Colchester has been acquired by EBNER Group, headquartered in Leonding, Austria, through the acquisition by EBNER of a majority interest in Hazelett. Mino S.p.A, based in Alessandria, Italy, will remain a shareholder along with David Hazelett, who will also remain as both a shareholder and president. Financial terms were not disclosed. The deal was announced Friday.

COLCHESTER, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO