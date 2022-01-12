ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Save Time Cleaning With the $220 Discount on Roborock’s 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum

By John Velasco
SPY
SPY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DJ8hy_0djghxyz00

Who doesn’t love a good robot vacuum deal, especially when it’s a 2-in-1 combo? The Roborock S6 Pure is one versatile robot vacuum because not only does it scoop up dirt and debris left on floors, but it also features a mop that provides that extra clean feel for your feet. Best of all, you can have the best of both worlds by dishing out a mere $380 for it.

Even without any discount, the $600 cost of the Roborock S6 Pure has value because of its 2-in-1 function of being a robot vacuum and mopper. However, the $220 in savings you’re getting right now to bring its price down to $380 makes it an extraordinary deal. That’s less than the cost of most mid-range vacuums, but it’s made better for the fact that it doesn’t skimp around with its performance either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PA0Up_0djghxyz00


Buy: Roborock S6 Pure Featured $379.99 (orig. $599.99) 37% OFF

Since it leverages LiDAR technology for navigation , the Roborock S6 Pure is an efficient cleaner that moves in straight lines and zig-zag patterns so that it spends more time cleaning and less on getting stuck. You can also set no-go lines and virtual barriers to prevent it from gaining access to places you don’t want to be touched, like pet eating areas or places that have fragile furniture. You can also tell it to start vacuuming through voice commands because it supports Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa .

Being efficient is undoubtedly something that this bot takes pride in, just because it can vacuum and mop simultaneously. You would typically need to let the vacuum go first with dedicated robots before sending out the mopper. However, the Roborock S6 Pure can do both at the same time with ease — leaving your hard floors (and carpets) free of clutter. This means it’ll take up minimal time doing its cleaning routine. Just think of all the time you’ll get back because it’s helpfulness in keeping your home squeaky clean.

Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter , Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

These Easily Installed Lights Give You No Excuse for Living With a Poorly Lit Garage

In many households, the garage is now more than just the place you keep a car. Garages are a versatile space where you complete handy projects, store seasonal or sporting items, work out in a home gym and sometimes even relax or chill out with friends. That’s why the days of poorly lit garage spaces are a thing of the past. The best garage lighting is easy to install, effective and comprehensive. What to Consider Before Buying Garage Lighting Before you invest in garage lighting, it’s worth thinking about exactly what kind of light is best suited to your garage. The light (or...
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Save $40 On This Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer, Rotisserie & Convection Oven That Also Broils, Dehydrates And Toasts

If your New Year’s resolution is to stop ordering takeout and start cooking more meals at home, we’ve got a hack for you: the Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer. Air fryers provide great convenience when it comes to home cooking, making meals easier to prepare and healthier but cutting fats and grease without sacrificing taste. The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer goes above and beyond those duties, not only air frying but broiling, baking, roasting, dehydrating, reheating, toasting, and warming while also serving as a rotisserie cooker and convection oven — and it’s on sale today. That’s right, you can get...
LIFESTYLE
SPY

Give Your Cooking Space an Upgrade With a New Kitchen Faucet

Kitchens are the most expensive room in the home to upgrade. Cupboards, flooring, electrical wiring, water lines, countertops and appliances all add up to big renovation bucks. But if you are looking for an area to save money, a new kitchen faucet can give your kitchen a facelift without breaking the bank. Easy to install and available in several design options with innovative features, kitchen faucets offer a simple way to improve the look and functionality of a room where you spend much of your free time. The number of kitchen faucets available can feel overwhelming, which is why it’s good to...
HOME & GARDEN
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Vacuuming#Vacuums#Mopper#Orig#Facebo
99.5 WKDQ

Bathroom Hack: Toothpaste Tubes In Your Toilet Tank

I saw a simple bathroom hack on Facebook that will keep your toilet clean and smelling fresh that you might want to try. One of the household chores that people hate doing is cleaning the toilet. I'll admit, that it grosses me out, but not as much as seeing a filthy, smelly toilet. It has to be clean in order for my tushy to sit on it. However, working up the motivation to clean the bathroom can sometimes be a chore within itself. A couple of days ago, my dad shared a video with me on easy bathroom hacks that actually work. One of these hacks in particular really stood out to me and I had to share it with you too.
HOME & GARDEN
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
SheKnows

Quick — Snag This Powerful Vacuum Cleaner While It’s 75% Off Today Only

2022 is here and we already feel like we have to do everything. Get the kids ready for the new semester, clean the house, get our resolutions and goals in order —  and it’s not even Monday yet. But like every year, we kick butt at our goals, both yearly goals, and daily ones. And how we do so is getting the tools to accomplish it all. From 2022 planners to cleaning supplies, we know what to use to have an effortlessly easy, accomplished day. And for the next six hours, this $650 vacuum is only $160 on Amazon. Buy: Cordless Vacuum...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out.
SHOPPING
The Independent

8 best portable heaters to keep you warm and snug this winter

We’re sorry to break it to you but colder, darker days are on the horizon. But don’t panic, because we’ve come to the rescue with some brilliant portable heaters guaranteed to take the edge off the long days of winter.Like any other device, those keen to splash huge amounts of cash can easily knock a sizeable dent into their bank balance by throwing large sums at heaters that do everything barring a quick clean of the kitchen sink. But is it necessary? In our opinion, no.Features we’d suggest looking out for when shopping for a portable heater include digital displays,...
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Dysons for This 'Fast and Efficient' Stick Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 63% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's hard to go back to the kind that's bogged down by an unruly and pesky cord. So if you've been searching for a powerful stick vacuum — and didn't want to spend a ton of money — consider the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 63 percent off at Amazon right now.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Shoppers Didn't Realize How Dirty Their Homes Were Before Using This Shark Vacuum — and It's on Sale

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've noticed lately that your vacuum cleaner has stopped holding a charge or simply doesn't have good suction anymore, it's probably time to invest in a new one. If you need a recommendation, look no further than the reviews section — one option shoppers love is the Shark Navigator Zero-M Upright Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed to just $200 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2022: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We've put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

17 Organizing Products That Completely Cleared Our Clutter in 2021

As 2021 winds down, we’re thinking about the one thing that makes our New Year’s resolutions list every year: staying organized. Even in a small space — or sometimes especially in a small space — clutter can reign supreme. But when it comes to organizing, you don’t have to do it alone. There are tons of miracle storage solutions out there to help you create new storage space where there wasn’t any before, or reorganize that unruly junk drawer. So without further ado, here are our favorite organizing tools and gadgets from 2021. We hope they help you stay organized in the new year and that you have a little fun while you’re at it.
HOME & GARDEN
Allrecipes.com

Why You Need to Clean Your Dishwasher Filter

The dishwasher clears your dishes of food debris and makes them sparkly clean without much elbow grease on your part. But what you may not realize is that the dishwasher and its parts, like its filter, must be cleaned too for the washer to do its job well. A dirty...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

CES 2022: Roborock's new dream machine mops, vacuums and cleans itself. But there's one huge catch

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. What's even more useful than a robot vacuum and mop that cleans itself? How about one that senses carpets, too. That's exactly what the new Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra does. Announced at CES 2022, this $1,400 product represents the current pinnacle of automated floor care -- at least on paper.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

This $36 Instant Pot accessory kit will be a game-changer in your kitchen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We can’t believe all the fantastic Instant Pot deals and Instant Pot accessory kit deals Amazon is offering right now. You can see them all right here on Amazon’s site. You’ll find discounts up to $50 off the most popular Instant Pot models out there, and you should definitely take advantage if you need a new Instant Pot. Of course, Instant Pots are the best-selling multi-cookers on the planet, which means plenty of the people reading this already have one.
RETAIL
The Kitchn

21 Smart Ways to Keep Your Kitchen Clean, at All Times

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A mess in the kitchen can be demoralizing. I can’t cook in a dirty kitchen, and having to clean it up before I can even get started drains my energy. So the kitchen needs to stay in a basic and general state of cleanliness and order. As the hardest-working room in the house, and the place where the messiest messes are often made, this is a feat that’s best accomplished with some principles that are kept firmly in place.
HOME & GARDEN
Digital Trends

The Roborock Dyad is a two-in-one cleaning solution for every mess

Roborock is known for its robotic vacuums that not only suction up your messes, but mop them up, too. Now the company is placing its automated cleaning know-how in the palm of your hand with the Dyad, the company’s first cordless wet-dry stick vacuum. The Dyad is a wet-dry...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

SPY

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
297K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy