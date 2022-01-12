Florida Lottery Celebrates 34 Year, Record Breaking Wins For Education

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Happy birthday to the Florida Lottery.

Wednesday marks its 34th year of operation.

Since 1988, a portion of every lottery ticket sold has gone to Florida schools and students.

Since its inception, the Florida Lottery has contributed more than $40 billion to the state’s Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), including more than $1 billion annually for each of the past 20 consecutive years. During its fiscal 2020-2021 year, it exceeded $2 billion, shattering all previous fiscal year records.

The Florida Lottery is also the primary funding source for the Bright Futures Scholarship Program. It has enabled more than 917,000 students to attend college since the program’s inception in 1997.

“Our retail and vendor partners, players, and employees are the driving force behind what makes the Florida Lottery one of the most efficient Lotteries in the country. I am honored to be a part of the Lottery’s mission of paving the way to a brighter future for all students, and I look forward to what that future holds,” said Florida Lottery Secretary John F. Davis in a statement.

Over the years, the Lottery has firmly established itself as a dependable funding source for public education.

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.