Video Games

Destiny 2 update stops Dares of Eternity from hazing new players

By Austin Wood
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The latest Destiny 2 update adjusted the 30th anniversary activity Dares of Eternity to make it more tolerable for new players. The Dares of Eternity activity was proving so difficult for new players that Bungie put out a call for veteran Guardians to lower their Power level so that they could...

IN THIS ARTICLE
