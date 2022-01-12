ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitski’s New Video Is Creepy as Hell (in a Good Way)

By Angie Martoccio
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a month before Mitski releases her new album Laurel Hell, the singer-songwriter dropped “Love Me More,” paired with a fantastically bizarre video. The clip opens with the singer-songwriter on the back of a motorcycle, arriving at a house. Peering in through the front window, she finds a creepy doll...

Related
mxdwn.com

Mitski Debuts Cinematic New Song And Video “Love Me More”

Mitski is back with new music. The artist released a single, “Love Me More” today, with an accompanying video. In November, she released “The Only Heartbreaker” after a nearly three-year silence, and is dropping her new record, Laurel Hell, February 4. Mitski explained the making of...
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Mitski Shares New Single "Love Me More" Alongside Video

If you couldn’t tell, Paste is very excited for the forthcoming Mitski album Laurel Hell (Feb. 4, Dead Oceans), which we recently included in our Most Anticipated Albums of 2022 list. Today (Jan. 12), Mitski shares another single off the album, “Love Me More,” alongside a terrifying video.
MUSIC
Vulture

Mitski Is Feuding With Her (Doll) Self in the ‘Love Me More’ Music Video

For some of the girlies, Sad Girl Autumn is a year-long condition. Luckily for them, Mitski has new jams coming. Mitski released yet another track off the upcoming Laurel Hell, due out February 4. The music video for “Love Me More” features an early entry for 2022’s Golden Dollies — Vulture’s award show for best use of creepy dolls and puppets in media. “Love Me More” features a Being John Malkovich–lookin’-ass marionette of Mitski, as well as many drawings of her. Truly it is a music video directed by Guy Debord. Simulacra abound! But does Obama like it?
MUSIC
Mitski
Mike Oldfield
