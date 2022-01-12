Maryland New Directions Receives Grants To Provide Job Placement For Those Affected By Opioid Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland New Directions received two grants on Wednesday to offer free career training and job placement opportunities to those affected by the opioid crisis.

Maryland New Directions will receive a total of $238,350 in funding from The Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development and the Maryland Department of Labor.

The Maryland Department of Labor’s grant was awarded as part of the Opioid Workforce Innovation Fund (OWIF).

“We are proud to have served in the OWIF initiative since its launch in 2019,” Grace Lee, executive director of Maryland New Directions said. “Having supported job seekers in and around Baltimore for 48 years, we’ve witnessed both the impact of opioids on families and communities and the critical role that employment can play in recovery. We believe that good, career-oriented employment that pays a living wage provides one of the best pathways for those impacted by opioids to transform their lives, helping to create a safer and more productive community for all of us.”

Some of the services Maryland New Directions will provide include industry-specific training and certifications, job readiness training, career counseling and other support services.