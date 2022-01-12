ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland New Directions Receives Grants To Provide Job Placement For Those Affected By Opioid Crisis

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksZGc_0djggXuK00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland New Directions received two grants on Wednesday to offer free career training and job placement opportunities to those affected by the opioid crisis.

Maryland New Directions will receive a total of $238,350 in funding from The Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Employment Development and the Maryland Department of Labor.

The Maryland Department of Labor’s grant was awarded as part of the Opioid Workforce Innovation Fund (OWIF).

“We are proud to have served in the OWIF initiative since its launch in 2019,” Grace Lee, executive director of Maryland New Directions said. “Having supported job seekers in and around Baltimore for 48 years, we’ve witnessed both the impact of opioids on families and communities and the critical role that employment can play in recovery. We believe that good, career-oriented employment that pays a living wage provides one of the best pathways for those impacted by opioids to transform their lives, helping to create a safer and more productive community for all of us.”

Some of the services Maryland New Directions will provide include industry-specific training and certifications, job readiness training, career counseling and other support services.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Maryland secures mental health hospitalization waiver

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Marylanders on Medicaid can expect to have their mental health-related hospital stays covered by their insurance for the next five years. According to the deputy Medicaid director for the Maryland Department of Health, the state was recently approved for an Institutions for Mental Diseases (IMD) waiver through the federal government. This […]
MARYLAND STATE
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Department of Health receives three-year, $1.1 million CDC grant to address maternal mortality statewide

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Health on Wednesday announced that it had been awarded more than $1.1 million over the next three years from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support statewide efforts to improve maternal health outcomes. MDH will use these funds ($373,413 per year) to support in-depth reviews of pregnancy-associated deaths to gain a better … Continue reading "Maryland Department of Health receives three-year, $1.1 million CDC grant to address maternal mortality statewide" The post Maryland Department of Health receives three-year, $1.1 million CDC grant to address maternal mortality statewide appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospital Association Calls For Public’s Help During ‘Worst Surge’ Of COVID-19 Crisis

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With beds “virtually full” from the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases, the Maryland Hospital Association is calling on the general public to “receive the right care in the right place,” protect against the virus by getting vaccinated or boosted, and to maintain precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing. As of the Tuesday, the number of Marylanders hospitalized with COVID-19 is just shy of 3,500, according to data from the state health department. The number of patients has doubled in the last two weeks and is about 1,500 people more than the previous height of the pandemic...
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Thousands Of Marylanders Will Receive Relief In $1.85B Settlement With Student Loan Provider Navient, Frosh Says

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thousands of Marylanders with student loans will receive financial relief under a multi-state, $1.85 billion settlement with student loan provider Navient, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said Thursday. Maryland is one of 39 states to sue Navient, alleging that, since 2009, the company and its subsidiaries...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Bill Would Provide Paid Family And Medical Leave In Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Advocates and lawmakers voiced their support Thursday for the “Time to Care Act,” which establishes paid family and medical leave for Maryland workers. The insurance program allows workers to take up to 12 weeks of paid leave in Maryland. It is funded through a state-administered insurance pool into which employees and employers contribute, according to a fact sheet. “Maryland workers shouldn’t have to choose between the job they need and the family they love, and that’s why we need a strong paid family leave program,” said Myles Hicks, campaign manager of the Time to Care Coalition The Time to Care...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 10,587 New Cases Recorded As Hospitalizations Dip

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Even as Maryland added more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, its statewide positivity rate continues to slide, according to data released Thursday by the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations decreased by 34 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients being treated by hospitals to 3,428. Data show the death toll stands at 12,234 after 63 additional deaths were recorded. With the state reporting 10,587 new cases of COVID-19, a total of 871,936 have been documented in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic. The percentage of people testing positive fell to 25.45%, a 1.46% decrease. The...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Living Wage#Wjz#Maryland New Directions#The Baltimore Mayor#Owif
CBS Baltimore

Covid Latest: Hogan Says ‘We Are Starting To Level Off’ But Concern Remains For Hospitals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded an all-time high in hospitalizations Wednesday with 3,462 patients. While some doctors believe the Northeast may be nearing the peak of the omicron wave, top federal officials warn the variant remains highly contagious. “Most people are going to get covid, and what we need to do is make sure that the hospitals can still function,” Acting FDA Administrator Dr. Janet Woodcock said this week. Maryland reports more than 11,000 new #COVID19 cases today and 85 more people have died. Positivity rate drops slightly. 10 more hospitalized @wjz pic.twitter.com/8djCE6C9Wj — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 12, 2022 Governor Larry Hogan told...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hogan Shares Plan To Protect Maryland’s Seniors By Testing Nursing Home Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Gov. Larry Hogan plans to protect Maryland’s seniors by requiring staff, volunteers and vendors who work at nursing homes across the state to take a COVID-19 test twice a week. Hogan shared the details of that plan during a press conference Thursday at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton. He said the Maryland Department of Health would issue an order that makes testing mandatory. The health department’s order is set to go into effect on Jan. 21. “Nearly 70% of Maryland nursing homes are now currently reporting positive COVID-19 cases among residents and staff,” Hogan said. “While...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
wypr.org

Gov. announces new testing sites, new rules and free masks

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday the opening of five new state-run COVID testing sites, new nursing home rules and a mask distribution program. In a news conference at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Pavilion in Easton, Hogan said sites at Tidal Health in Salisbury, Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Holy Cross Germantown Hospital, Howard County General in Columbia and Baltimore, Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie would open by the end of next week.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS DFW

North Texas First Responders, Healthcare System Strained By COVID-19 Omicron Surge

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 omicron variant continues to surge in North Texas, first responders and healthcare systems are strained. Since last November, the number of suspected COVID-19-positive patients MedStar is treating per day has more than doubled to 150. “If we get to 200 a day & our workforce is depleted this could be very difficult for our community,” spokesperson Matt Zavadsky said. “Our own work force, we’ve had 13, 20 people out at a time with coronavirus.” With the spread of the -micron variant a country-wide issue, the ability to bring in reinforcements from other areas might not be...
TEXAS STATE
wshu.org

Blumenthal announces opioid grant for Waterbury

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut announced Monday a $900,000 federal grant that will help the city of Waterbury combat the opioid epidemic. Blumenthal said the grant from the Department of Justice will go to the Warm Hand-off Program, a new public health and safety partnership that connects opioid overdose survivors to support services.
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Approach 3,500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Nearly 3,500 Marylanders are hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data released Tuesday by the Maryland Department of Health. Maryland’s hospitalizations rose by 88 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients being treated by hospitals statewide to 3,452. The state reported 9,693 new cases on Tuesday, meaning more than 850,000 cases have been confirmed in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. The statewide positivity rate dipped to 27.62%, a 0.36% decrease. Tuesday’s figures come as Maryland is under a 30-day state of emergency issued by Gov. Larry Hogan in response to surging cases and hospitalizations. Of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Gov. Hogan Delivers Update On Maryland’s COVID-19 Response

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Gov. Larry Hogan is preparing to update the public on Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency. Hogan intends to share additional details about the state’s efforts to get COVID-19 under control during a 1 p.m. press conference at the UM Shore Medical Pavillion at Easton on Thursday. Hogan declared the state of emergency on Jan. 4. after hospitalizations topped 3,000 in Maryland. That same day, he signed a pair of executive orders. The first executive order empowered the Maryland Department of Health to regulate hospital staffing and resources. The second activated 1,000 Maryland National Guard members to shore up the state’s EMS...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy