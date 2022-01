Virginia is the latest school to enter the race for Lafayette College graduate transfer tight end Steven Stilianos. "It's really cool. I grew up here in Virginia my whole life. It's really a blessing," he told Wahoos247. "My parents aren't from here, so I wasn't like a diehard fan or anything, but obviously a lot of people around my hometown and my neighbors are all huge fans, and so I obviously kept up with them growing up and watched their games and everything. So it's pretty cool to have the opportunity to go play for them."

