Video Games

The Legend of Vox Machina - Official Red Band Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina, the upcoming animated fantasy-adventure series based on the characters and adventures of Critical Role's first livestreamed tabletop role-playing game campaign. The series follows Vox Machina, a band of...

www.ign.com

Anime News Network

WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

Fuzi began streaming on YouTube an original web anime by animator Naoki Yoshibe (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan) titled The Missing 8 based on Fuzi's music videos. The first two episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and the third episode will stream "soon." Episode...
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Honors Yor's New Anime Debut

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has brought anime's newest fake mom, Yor Forger, to life before her big debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been steadily picking up steam with fans since it was first launched with Shueisha's Jump+ app (and on Shonen Jump outside of Japan), and soon the series will be taking over the TV waves as well when it makes its official anime debut next year. It's here fans will be introduced to the fake family formed at the center of it all, the Forgers, as they work together for a common goal.
Collider

She-Hulk Reportedly Joining ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ Game in Upcoming DLC

Ahead of the character getting her own show on Disney+, She-Hulk is joining the cast of the Marvel's Avengers video game as the latest DLC character. Originally leaked by Twitter insider Miller, the addition was confirmed a little early in a now-deleted retweet by veteran voice actress Krizia Bajos, who will voice the character in-game. Crystal Dynamics hasn't revealed anything about the character yet or when she will be added.
dexerto.com

WoW cosplayer channels Elune as breathtaking Tyrande Whisperwind

World of Warcraft’s High Priestess of Elune and Night Elf warrior, Tyrande Whisperwind, has won over WoW players, and this stunning cosplay looks to do the same. World of Warcraft’s ever-expanding universe is home to some of Blizzard’s most beloved characters. From the fearsome Sylvanas Windrunner to the nature queen Alexstrasza, Azeroth’s inhabitants have etched themselves into the hearts of WoW’s playerbase.
Liam O'brien
Marisha Ray
Taliesin Jaffe
Travis Willingham
Ashley Johnson
Matthew Mercer
Sam Riegel
asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
dexerto.com

League of Legends Arcane cosplayer pummels Zaun’s enemies as fearsome Vi

League of Legends’ now-iconic Netflix show, Arcane, delved even deeper into the lore behind Vi, LoL’s fan-favorite jungler, in turn inspiring one cosplayer to create an awesome outfit. While cosplayers have always flocked to the League of Legends universe due to its diverse range of unique champions, Riot...
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Studio Announces New Anime IP, Witch On The Holy Night

Ufotable has made the rounds in the headlines thanks to its anime adaptation of Demon Slayer, which has quickly become one of the biggest Shonen series the world over, and it seems as though the animation studio is set to release a brand new movie in Witch On Holy Night. First beginning as a visual novel that was released in 2012, the story follows a town that happens to harbor a young mage and a witch that will have their magical abilities put to the test.
ComicBook

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Drops New Trailer for Season 2

Arifureta – From Commonplace to World's Strongest has released a new trailer ahead of its big return for Season 2! The first season of the anime adaptation for Ryo Shirakome's original light novel series is definitely an infamous one as it struck a negative chord with fans when it aired back in 2019. It was even alleged that the light novel series sales took a hit in the wake of the anime adaptation, so now it's set for a big redemption arc with its second season making its debut next month as part of the Winter 2022 anime schedule.
ComicBook

Kingdom Live-Action Movie Sequel Confirms Release Window With New Trailer

Kingdom is coming out with a new live-action film soon, and has dropped the first trailer revealing when the new sequel will be hitting theaters in Japan! Yasuhira Hara's original manga series has been expanding in a number of ways in the past few years. Although the third season of the anime had been delayed due to complications from the ongoing COVID pandemic, it was soon revealed to be such a success that a fourth season is now in the works. All the while, the newest live-action effort for the franchise has been in the works as well.
IGN

Peacemaker: Exclusive Red Band Trailer

Peacemaker will explore the origins of the character that John Cena first portrayed in James Gunn's 2021 film, The Suicide Squad - a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Steve Agee as Economos, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith. Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed five, including the first. Gunn, Safran and Matt Miller serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, Peacemaker is produced by Gunn's Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television. Peacemaker debuts exclusively on HBO Max on January 13, 2022. Three episodes of Peacemaker launch in January 13 followed by one episode weekly through February 17.
IGN

Kolchak: The Night Stalker Returns for 50th Anniversary Graphic Novel

Kolchak: The Night Stalker may not have enjoyed a long run before being canceled by ABC, but the horror/mystery series certainly earned a dedicated fanbase who sing its praises even five decades later. There's good news for anyone yearning for more of Carl Kolchak's supernatural investigations. The character is returning in a new graphic novel timed to the 50th anniversary of the character's debut.
Game Informer Online

New Legend of Vox Machina Trailer Showcases What To Expect In 12-Episode First Season

A trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Critical Role series, The Legend of Vox Machina, has been released alongside new details about the upcoming animated show. Amazon released a new Vox Machina trailer today and you can view the standard version below. However, if you’re looking for something more at home with the ramblings of the Critical Role cast that happen on Thursday nights, you might want to check out the red band version of this trailer, which features more gore and no beeps over Vox Machina’s more choice words.
The Game Haus

Zeri League of Legends Trailer Dropped

Zeri, the newest League of Legends champion was revealed a bit earlier than Riot may have intended. According to some leaks, her initial trailer was revealed by the Russian League of Legends page on accident. Then Riot Games and League of Legends decided to have the Zeri League of Legends trailer come out likely ahead of schedule. Here is a look at the new Zeri League of Legends Trailer.
The Game Haus

League of Legends Zeri Officially Revealed

After seemingly getting leaked, Zeri has been confirmed as the next champion coming to League of Legends by Riot Games after they released her Biography. She will be known officially as Zeri, “The Spark of Zaun”. Here is what has been revealed about League of Legends Zeri the new Zaunite ADC.
Ars Technica

HBO Max rings in a raunchy new year with Peacemaker red band trailer

It's a brand new year, and HBO Max has kicked it off with a shiny new red-band trailer for Peacemaker. As we've reported previously, the eight-episode spinoff series is set after the events of Gunn's 2021 filmm The Suicide Squad—specifically after the post-credits scene, in which we learned that Peacemaker had survived what had appeared to be a fatal shooting. The first teaser dropped in October, showing Peacemaker (aka Christopher Smith) being recruited by Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) for another mission in order to avoid going back to prison.
Collider

New 'Peacemaker' Red Band Trailer is Action-Packed and Profanity-Filled Hilarity

To ring in the New Year in an epic fashion, a brand new full-length red band trailer was released for James Gunn's upcoming spin-off series Peacemaker, starring John Cena in a reprisal of his role from The Suicide Squad. The new trailer is packed with a little bit of everything including: action, humor, F-bombs, and rock and roll!
thenerdstash.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus – A World Of Adventure Trailer Released

The hype train for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is speeding towards the January 28 launch date, and Nintendo has added another new trailer to the pile. The new trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is called “A world of adventure awaits in Hisui.” The trailer gives players a look at how collecting materials and crafting will be “pivotal to success.” Check out the trailer below.
