ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bruins' Jake DeBrusk: Returns from protocols

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

DeBrusk cleared COVID-19 protocols and practiced Wednesday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Debrusk
Person
Nick Foligno
Person
Oskar Steen
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Tomas Nosek: Clears virus protocols

Nosek has exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Montreal, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports. Nosek is expected to return to a bottom-six role following his three-game absence, skating on Boston's fourth line against the Canadiens. The 29-year-old forward has picked up seven points through 26 contests this season.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Montreal
uticaphoenix.net

Rask, 34, returns to Bruins on prorated deal

Goaltender Tuukka Rask has signed a prorated $1 million contract for the rest of the season with the Boston Bruins, the team announced Tuesday. The 2014 Vezina Trophy winner will make $545,000 for the rest of the season. Rask, 34, was a free agent who remained unsigned while he recovered...
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Bloody good rally from Marchand, Bruins

Style-wise, Brad Marchand takes the cake for leading the Bruins after being bloodied. There’s substance, too. Both Marchand and David Pastrnak generated two-goal, one-assist performances in that impressive Bruins win. Still, it’s pretty tough to argue with Grzelcyk as the NHL player of the night for Monday. Grzelcyk generated...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Named To 2022 NHL All-Star Team; Brad Marchand Not Selected

BOSTON (CBS) — The Captain of the B’s is heading to the NHL All-Star Game. The NHL announced on Thursday that Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron has been selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Atlantic Division team. It is the third time Bergeron has been named to an NHL All-Star team. He was selected to the NHL All-Star Game in back-to-back years in 2015 and 2016. The 36-year-old in his second season serving as the Bruins captain. Bergeron has recorded 11 goals and 17 assists for 28 points with a plus-eight rating in 32 games this year. He is fourth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list. Winger Brad Marchand, who is a top-10 scorer in the NHL this season and had a hat trick on Wednesday, was not named an All-Star. Meanwhile, Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was selected to the 2022 NHL All-Star Last Man In vote. Voting is now open at NHL.com/Vote. The All-Star Game will take place in Las Vegas on Feb. 5.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Seth Jones among 4 members of the Chicago Blackhawks placed in the COVID-19 protocols ahead of their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets

The Chicago Blackhawks added four members of the team to the COVID-19 protocols Tuesday: defensemen Seth Jones and Jake McCabe, head trainer Mike Gapski and head equipment manager Troy Parchman. Jones’ inclusion on the list was first reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Hawks shortly before game time against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night at Nationwide Arena. Jones was ...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy