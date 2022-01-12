ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Mo Bamba: Won't play Wednesday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Bamba (toe) is out Wednesday against the Wizards. Bamba will be...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Orlando's Robin Lopez starting for injured Mo Bamba (back) on Wednesday

Orlando center Robin Lopez is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Washington Wizards. Lopez will start at the five after Mo Bamba was ruled out with a back injury. In a matchup against a Washington unit ranked 22nd in defensive rating, our models project Lopez to score 24.0 FanDuel points.
NBA
numberfire.com

Orlando's Mo Bamba (toe) questionable on Friday

Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba (toe) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Bamba's status remains in limbo after Orlando's forward sat out on Wednesday with a right toe sprain. In a favorable matchup against a Hornets' team ranked 26th in defensive rating, Robin Lopez could play an increased role if Bamba remains out.
NBA
numberfire.com

Mo Bamba (toe) ruled out Wednesday for Magic versus Wizards

Orlando Magic power forward/center Mo Bamba (toe) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards. The Magic have ruled out Bamba (toe) and Wendell Carter Jr. (hamstring) on Wednesday, but they will be getting Robin Lopez back from the league's health and safety protocols. Lopez is the favorite to start at center in place of Bamba and there should also be larger roles for Chuma Okeke and Moe Wagner.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuma Okeke
Person
Robin Lopez
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
NBC Sports

Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Wizards#Magic
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Knicks must offer Pistons for Jerami Grant

The New York Knicks have not followed up their playoff season last year with a good start. After the first half of the games played, they are 20-21 and three games back of the 6th seed that guarantees playoffs. As things stand, they would need to go through the play-in...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy