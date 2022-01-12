ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Tommy Jeans and AAPE by A Bathing Ape Link Up for Second Collab Collection

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tommy Jeans division of Tommy Hilfiger is again linking up with AAPE by A Bathing Ape for a new collaboration. The collection, which marks the second instance of the two brands linking up, launches on Jan. 14 and...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Shows Off New Porsche Christmas Gift in Festive Pajamas & Gold Metallic Uggs

Jordyn Woods and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns spent Christmas apart for the second year in a row. But that didn’t stop the Minnesota Timberwolves baller from making his girlfriend’s holiday. Towns, 26, splurged on a brown Porsche Taycan featuring rose gold accents for Woods. In a new post, the fashion influencer, 24, can be seen posing with the luxury sports car while dressed in a pair of festive Christmas pajamas and shimmery gold metallic Ugg Scuffette II slippers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods is also sporting a brown logo Louis Vuitton bomber jacket with black sleeves,...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Is All Tied Up with Michael B. Jordan in Chocolate Disco Dress and Wrapped Sandals

Lori Harvey’s 2022 was off to a romantic start, as she rang in the new year with a kiss from beau Michael B. Jordan. The model shared sweet photos of the couple on Instagram, wearing a halter-neck minidress by Raisa Vanessa. The sleek backless number featured a chocolate brown palette covered in square-shaped sequins, instantly channeling ’70s glamour. Harvey accessorized with a gold bracelet, watch and drop earrings. “Happy New Year,” she coupled the romantic photos. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. The...
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Wizkid
Person
Kim Soo Hyun
Person
Don Toliver
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige’s Signature Boot Style Has Solidified Her as a Forever Fashion Icon

At 50 years old, it’s safe to say Mary J. Blige is forever a fashion icon. The singer stepped out on the scene in the early ’90s with her debut record “What’s the 411?” Since then — and 13 studio albums and nine Grammy awards later — Blige is known as the “Queen of Hip Hop & Soul,” but even more importantly as the queen of boots. Plus, she knows how to make an entrance. Most recently, Blige showed off her standout style this month in Miami for the restaurant launch event of Sexy Fish. During the evening she performed hits, including...
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Bathing Ape#Bathing#Collab#Aape
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models Green Crop Top, Shorts & White Sandals With Sister Kaavia in Tulle Dress & Vans Sneakers

Zaya Wade and Kaavia James are the cutest sibling duo. On Tuesday, Wade took to Instagram to share some new pictures of herself and her little sister. They both share a father in Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is mother to Kaavia and stepmother do Zaya. In the adorable carousel photos, the pair is all smiles and could be seen posing side by side. “My little bff @kaaviajames,” the 14-year-old wrote.  Fans immediately flooded Wade’s comments with heart eye emojis and called them angels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) The twosome chose comfy and fitting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Elevates Distressed Givenchy Hoodie as a Dress with White-Hot Ankle Boots

Simone Biles gave athleisure a sleek makeover with a sharp pair of shoes. While posing at home, the Olympian wore an oversized Givenchy hoodie. The black athleisure featured a white “Givenchy Paris” logo, as well as allover distressed details for a worn-in yet edgy appearance. Its oversized silhouette also allowed Biles to wear the piece as a dress. Her look was complete with several sparkling stud earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) For shoes, the award-winning gymnast wore a sleek pair of white ankle boots. Her style featured pointed toes, as well as leather uppers and thick...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NME

Cardi B launches new Reebok collection

Cardi B has released a second collection with Reebok inspired by her home city of New York at night. The rapper’s latest drop follows her ’90s-inspired collection ‘Summertime Fine’, which arrived earlier this year. Her new ‘Let Me Be… In My World Nighttime’ line comes with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Wears Linda Evangelista’s Vintage Dress From 1992 For ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya and a vintage Valentino — need we say more? See photos of the actress wearing the glamorous gown for the ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 premiere. Coming out in vintage style! Zendaya came to the Euphoria season 2 ready to serve in some vintage glamour, wearing a gorgeous spring/summer 1992 Valentino dress. The 25-year-old actress, who was styled by Law Roach, showed up to the Jan. 5 Los Angeles event in the strapless black-and-white striped gown originally debuted on the catwalk in ’92 by supermodel Linda Evangelista.
BEAUTY & FASHION
northernvirginiamag.com

From Chanel to Gucci, These Thrift and Vintage Shops in NoVA Have Amazing Finds

Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect party dress, a gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person in your life, or fitness gear with which to kick off your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll find just what you need at these tested-and-approved NoVA stores. Here, we round up our favorite consignment and vintage shops in the region.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Redefines Honeymoon Style in Neon Skirt, Pink Wig & Classic Flats

Leave it to Paris Hilton to give painting a glamorous makeover, as seen from her honeymoon in the Maldives with husband Carter Reum. The “Paris in Love” star shared a new video on Instagram Reels, painting canvases overlooking the ocean while wearing a hot pink zip-up swimsuit. The bold number featured long sleeves, as well as a high neckline. Hilton layered the garment with a matching sheer midi skirt, which featured a pleated texture. Her ensemble was complete with a short pale pink bob-shaped wig and neon green Versace sunglasses for a whimsical touch. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Rebel Wilson Is a Sultry Santa in Sequin Leggings & Patent Slingback Pumps

Rebel Wilson revamped monochrome style with a holiday twist on Instagram. The “Pitch Perfect” star posed by her Christmas tree yesterday wearing black sequined leggings. The glamorous athleisure was layered with a black off-the-shoulder sweater, which featured a furry trim for a whimsical touch. Wilson completed her monochrome look with a clear manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) For footwear, the “Cats” actress donned a set of patent leather slingback heels. The sleek black pair featured thin slingback straps, as well as triangular pointed toes. They also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Venus Williams Models Sleek Leather Pants and Pointed-Toe Boots on Instagram

Venus Williams layered leather looks in her latest post. The tennis legend and FN’s May cover star posted to her Instagram page on Tuesday in a chic look. She paired black high-waisted leather pants with a white spaghetti strap tank top that popped against the edgy black pants in her photo. Her pants, courtesy of Givenchy, featured a bootcut leg opening with stitching along the calf. Williams added a thick black wristwatch to her look and carried a black leather Lanvin purse to round out the outfit. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Venus Williams (@venuswilliams) When it came...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy