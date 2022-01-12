ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Hawks' Clint Capela: Remains unlikely to play Wednesday

Capela (ankle) is listed as doubtful and didn't go through shootaround ahead of...

SportsGrid

Hawks Could be without Capela, Reddish, and Hunter vs. Heat on Wednesday

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner reports that Hawks forward Cam Reddish (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday’s home game against the Heat. Atlanta could also be without De’Andre Hunter, who the team lists as a game-time decision. Hunter hadn’t played since November, when he suffered a wrist injury that required surgery.
NBA
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Clint Capela (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (ankle) is doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Capela's Wednesday status is trending in the wrong direction after Atlanta's center missed one game with an ankle injury. Expect Onyeka Okongwu to log more minutes at the five against a Heat unit ranked seventh in defensive rating.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Clint Capela: Doesn't practice Thursday

Capela (ankle) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Capela has missed the last two games due to a sprained left ankle. His status for Friday's game against Miami isn't yet clear, but his absence from practice isn't encouraging.
sportstalkatl.com

Report: Hawks are open for business, everyone except Trae Young and Clint Capela could be moved

The Hawks made their first move of the trade deadline season by dealing Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a protected first-round pick and Kevin Knox. Without a doubt, this will be a polarizing deal among the fan base. Many saw Reddish as a player that could blossom into an All-Star, but the reality is he was pretty awful his entire tenure with the Hawks. Perhaps he takes the next step with the Knicks, but it clearly wasn’t happening in Atlanta, and it became unlikely that the Hawks were going to re-sign him when his contract was up.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Revolving door: Cam Johnson OUT, Landry Shamet probable to return for Suns

As the Suns go to Canada to face a team that thrives in four-wing lineups, they will be short-handed once again. The Phoenix Suns announced on Monday that Cameron Johnson, who had impressively stepped up into a starring role recently, will miss Tuesday’s game (and possibly much more) with an ankle sprain suffered in the closing minutes of Saturday’s loss to the Heat.
NBA
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Interested In Trade For This Ex-Boston Player

Could a known quantity produce unexpected benefits for the Boston Celtics?. The Celtics are interested in re-acquiring veteran forward Jeff Green, Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported Wednesday on the HoopsHype podcast, citing NBA sources. Green has started 24 games for the Denver Nuggets this season, proving at age 35 he remains a solid NBA contributor.
NBA

