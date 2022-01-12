Hawks' Clint Capela: Remains unlikely to play Wednesday

The Hawks made their first move of the trade deadline season by dealing Cam Reddish to the Knicks for a protected first-round pick and Kevin Knox. Without a doubt, this will be a polarizing deal among the fan base. Many saw Reddish as a player that could blossom into an All-Star, but the reality is he was pretty awful his entire tenure with the Hawks. Perhaps he takes the next step with the Knicks, but it clearly wasn’t happening in Atlanta, and it became unlikely that the Hawks were going to re-sign him when his contract was up.

NBA ・ 19 HOURS AGO