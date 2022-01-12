ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rolling Stones Honored With Special Postage Stamps Marking 60th Anniversary

By Liz Holland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Ny7e_0djgezM800

Iconic 60s rock band, the Rolling Stones, turns 60 this year. The band formed in 1962 London and included: Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, and Bill Wyman. In their early years, the group of young oddballs played a very niche style of music inspired by Chicago blues. They played around bars and clubs primarily in West London as they rose in popularity among their local scene.

One of their biggest draws was that they were so different from another popular British band, the Beatles. While The Beatles were known for their somewhat long hair, matching suits, and charming personalities, Rolling Stones played counter to that image. The Stones had super long hair, all dressed in unique ways, and gave off intimidating energy. Rolling Stones were the rebels, the “degenerates.”

To celebrate the monumental longevity of the bands’ career, Britain’s royal mail is celebrating the milestone with Rolling Stones-themed postage stamps. The stamps will be released on January 20th, including 12 different designs. The stamps portray the “World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band” throughout the decades. Eight of the twelve stamps feature the Stones while they’re performing. They show snaps from performances like their iconic 1969 appearance at London’s Hyde Park. They also feature more recent performances, like snaps from a show at New Jersey’s East Rutherford in 2019.

A separate sheet features two stamps of the bands’ members– Ron Wood, Jagger, Watts, and Richards. The two remaining stamps show vintage posters from tours the band has done in the past.

Royal Mail Shares What Inspired the Rolling Stones Themed Postage

In a press statement, the Royal Mail’s Director of Public Affairs & Policy, David Gold, shared some insight. “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones,” Gold said. “They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

The Royal Mail has celebrated other icons before, including the Beatles, Elton John, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and Queen. Last year, Royal Mail honored former Beatle Paul McCartney with some commemorative postage.

According to a news release announcing the stamps, “In 2005, the Rolling Stones were awarded the accolade of greatest touring band of all time at the World Music Awards. They have sold an estimated 250M records and in the U.K. have eight no.1 singles and 13 no.1 albums. Their countless awards include four Grammys, three MTV Music Awards and nine NME Awards. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.”

The announcement continues, “Since they began as a group, their singles and albums have produced a string of evergreen rock classics, powered by some of the greatest guitar riffs ever written.”

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Rolling Stones’ double album, “1972’s Exile On Main St.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Describes His First Rolling Stones Show as ‘Eye-Opening’

Robert Plant still has memories of his first Rolling Stones show 57 years ago, and the Led Zeppelin frontman recalls them as “eye-opening.”. The Led Zeppelin frontman talked with the BBC recently, saying he recalled seeing the legendary band at Wolverhampton with Little Richard and Bo Diddley on Oct. 5, 1964. The city is just three hours northwest of London.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott Explains Why ‘Road House’ Costar Patrick Swayze Was a ‘Texas Gentleman’

He appeared alongside Patrick Swayze in the film 1989 action film Road House, and now Sam Elliott is opening up about the late actor. During a recent interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Sam Elliott stated that while he doesn’t actually think the film is great, he does say he loved Swayze, ”He was quite a man. He was the sweetest guy you can imagine. He was an incredible gentleman. He was born in Texas and just had this Texas gentleman thing about him. And he had an incredible work ethic.”
MOVIES
Guitar Player

Watch Keith Richards Defend Mick Jagger from a Stage Invader Using His Telecaster

The great Keith Richards, electric guitar anchor for The Rolling Stones for 60 years now, turned 78 this past weekend (December 18). Though legendary for his loose, rootsy guitar style and laid-back persona, Richards is a no-nonsense professional onstage, as one overzealous fan found out the hard way during the Stones' December 18, 1981 performance at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia.
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Charlie Watts
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
David Bowie
Person
Bill Wyman
Person
Elton John
DoYouRemember?

Keith Richards Names His Top 10 Favorite Singers Of All Time

Artists almost inevitably always draw inspiration from some other artists. Just as many will have favorites whose influence and praises they themselves will sing for the ages. Rolling Stones frontman Keith Richards weighs in on who he considers his favorite singers, who he also considers the greatest in the industry.
MUSIC
Sunderland Echo

How to buy The Rolling Stones special 2022 stamp collection from Royal Mail

This year, The Rolling Stones will celebrate their 60th anniversary - and in tribute to the band, the Royal Mail has announced that it will be releasing a special collection of stamps, featuring designs which show the iconic rockers performing at a number of venues around the world. This is...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Nick Mason Postpones 2022 North American Tour

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets has postponed their 2022 North American tour "until later in the year." The decision was made "with great regret ... due to the uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic," according to an official statement posted on Twitter. Saucerful of Secrets was formed in 2018, and focuses...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rolling Stones#Stamps#British#Beatles#Royal Mail Shares#The Royal Mail
dukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Etta James Takes One Away From The Rolling Stones

We’re not sure if it came up because of the interest in Peter Jackson’s terrific documentary about the Beatles or maybe it was in it, but Paul McCartney said this about The Rolling Stones:. ”I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s...
MUSIC
100.7 KOOL FM

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

The Rolling Stones honoured with stamp collection

The Rolling Stones are being immortalised in stamp form. Royal Mail has announced a set of 12 stamps in tribute to the iconic rock 'n' roll band to mark their 60th anniversary. A number of the stamps will feature some of the 'Gimme Shelter' rockers' most iconic performances, including 1969's...
MUSIC
94.1 KRNA

September 2021 Recap: Rolling Stones Return, Norm Macdonald Dies

As summer 2021 wound down, rock continued to rev up — for the most part. The Rolling Stones went ahead with their scheduled No Filter Tour, a little more than a month after the passing of founding drummer Charlie Watts. Metallica, Kiss and Lindsey Buckingham also hit the stage again for the first time in months. Elsewhere, however, Judas Priest were forced to postpone their long-awaited 50th anniversary tour after guitarist Richie Faulkner battled cardiac issues. Elton John also pushed back tour dates to accommodate a hip surgery.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Guitar Player

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Albums and Artists that Made 1971 Guitar’s Greatest Year

In 1971, rock and roll guitar was barely in its teens. But, remarkably, what started as R&B- and western-swing-infused three-chord rave-ups had grown to incorporate elements of folk, Chicago blues, modal jazz, Indian classical music and flamenco. The music of the 1960s – especially that of the Beatles – proved that the pop charts could deliver expressive, high-quality artistry that rivaled that produced in jazz clubs and symphonic halls. The music of the time also became the de facto voice of one of the most significant cultural upheavals in American history.
MUSIC
loc.gov

The Rolling Stones, Hell’s Angels and Altamont: A New View

Here at the Library, we’re dedicated to the acquisition, description, preservation and accessibility of our film, video, and sound recording collections regardless of perceived “worth.” We really do want to make it all available for future generations ̶ so we don’t necessarily prioritize beloved classics over a refrigerator ad or the song “Fido is a Hot Dog Now.”
MUSIC
The Independent

The 12 most infamous gigs of all time, from Oasis at Knebworth to the Rolling Stones at Altamont

After the horror show that was 2020, last year was another tough one for fans of live music. Sure, there was a handful of notably great concerts that did manage to dodge and weave between all the various pandemic restrictions, including momentous sets here in Los Angeles from the likes of The Rolling Stones and BTS. But we’re still some distance from being able to attend gigs in anything like normal conditions.During this lull in our regularly scheduled programming, it’s no surprise that our thoughts have been turning back in time, as we seek to remind ourselves of the good,...
MUSIC
Billboard

Lick Jagger: Rolling Stones Stamps Are Coming to the U.K.

We all know The Rolling Stones can fill stadiums, but did you know they can also philately?. To commemorate the long-running British rock group’s 60th anniversary, Royal Mail teamed up with the band and its management to create a series of 12 stamps, eight of which capture the influential rock n’ rollers at various concert stages around the world, from Tokyo to New York City to London, from 1969-2019. One of those images spotlights the late Charlie Watts, the reliable backbeat of the Stones who died at age 80 last year.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Rolling Stones Update

The Rolling Stones' 60th anniversary will be commemorated on January 20th with a set of eight new UK postage stamps from The Royal Mail. Forbes reported the stamps cover the band across the decades — starting with the Stones' landmark show at London's Hyde Park up through their 2019 concert at East Rutherford, New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.
MUSIC
iheart.com

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 1.11.22

1964 - 'Louie Louie' by The Kingsmen was the No. 1 song in the U.S. For a while, the record was banned by a handful of U.S. radio stations because of its indecipherable lyrics, which were rumored to contain some "naughty words". Even the F.B.I. investigated the song, but finally concluded that they could find nothing wrong.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

362K+
Followers
37K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy