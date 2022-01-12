Rolling Stones Honored With Special Postage Stamps Marking 60th Anniversary

Iconic 60s rock band, the Rolling Stones, turns 60 this year. The band formed in 1962 London and included: Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Brian Jones, and Bill Wyman. In their early years, the group of young oddballs played a very niche style of music inspired by Chicago blues. They played around bars and clubs primarily in West London as they rose in popularity among their local scene.

One of their biggest draws was that they were so different from another popular British band, the Beatles. While The Beatles were known for their somewhat long hair, matching suits, and charming personalities, Rolling Stones played counter to that image. The Stones had super long hair, all dressed in unique ways, and gave off intimidating energy. Rolling Stones were the rebels, the “degenerates.”

To celebrate the monumental longevity of the bands’ career, Britain’s royal mail is celebrating the milestone with Rolling Stones-themed postage stamps. The stamps will be released on January 20th, including 12 different designs. The stamps portray the “World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band” throughout the decades. Eight of the twelve stamps feature the Stones while they’re performing. They show snaps from performances like their iconic 1969 appearance at London’s Hyde Park. They also feature more recent performances, like snaps from a show at New Jersey’s East Rutherford in 2019.

A separate sheet features two stamps of the bands’ members– Ron Wood, Jagger, Watts, and Richards. The two remaining stamps show vintage posters from tours the band has done in the past.

Royal Mail Shares What Inspired the Rolling Stones Themed Postage

In a press statement, the Royal Mail’s Director of Public Affairs & Policy, David Gold, shared some insight. “Few bands in the history of rock have managed to carve out a career as rich and expansive as that of the Rolling Stones,” Gold said. “They have created some of modern music’s most iconic and inspirational albums, with ground-breaking live performances to match.”

The Royal Mail has celebrated other icons before, including the Beatles, Elton John, Pink Floyd, David Bowie, and Queen. Last year, Royal Mail honored former Beatle Paul McCartney with some commemorative postage.

According to a news release announcing the stamps, “In 2005, the Rolling Stones were awarded the accolade of greatest touring band of all time at the World Music Awards. They have sold an estimated 250M records and in the U.K. have eight no.1 singles and 13 no.1 albums. Their countless awards include four Grammys, three MTV Music Awards and nine NME Awards. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.”

The announcement continues, “Since they began as a group, their singles and albums have produced a string of evergreen rock classics, powered by some of the greatest guitar riffs ever written.”

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Rolling Stones’ double album, “1972’s Exile On Main St.”