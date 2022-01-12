ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Major League Soccer SuperDraft results

Major League Soccer held its annual SuperDraft on Tuesday, seeing the country’s top collegiate talent find their club ahead of the 2022 season. Expansion team Charlotte FC selected Maryland midfielder Ben Bender with the first overall pick. Bender was named a first-team All-American and the 2021 Big Ten Midfielder of the...

The Baltimore Sun

‘It’s pretty special’: Former MIAA rivals, Maryland soccer stars Ben Bender and Brett St. Martin selected in 2022 MLS SuperDraft

Ben Bender and Brett St. Martin started as rivals during their high school soccer days in Baltimore before becoming teammates at Maryland the past two years. On Tuesday, Bender, a 2020 Calvert Hall graduate, and St. Martin, a 2018 Mount Saint Joseph grad, enjoyed the biggest moments of their careers to date. Bender was the No. 1 overall pick by expansion Charlotte FC in the 2022 Major League ...
MLS
Maryland State
Oregon State
Washington State
Indiana State
albuquerqueexpress.com

Trinity Rodman called up for USWNT camp

Trinity Rodman -- the National Women's Soccer League's Rookie of the Year in 2021 -- is among the 25 players called into the first camp of the year for the U.S. women's national team, which announced its roster Wednesday. This is the first time that Rodman, 19, has accepted a...
FIFA
Variety

Premier League Soccer Finds Central American Home With Paramount Plus

The Premier League is headed to streaming in Central America, as Paramount Plus has announced it has secured rights to the top-flight British soccer competition from the 2022-23 season through 2024-25. In total, the ViacomCBS-owned platform has secured 380 live matches each season and will be the exclusive home for the league in Mexico, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama. Also included in the three-year deal are the non-exclusive rights to the competition in Belize and the Dominican Republic. In addition to live matches between some of the world’s most recognizable sports organizations including Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Major League Soccer#New York Red Bulls#Colorado Rapids#Sporting Kansas City#Superdraft#Charlotte Fc#All American#First Round#Maryland 2#Indiana 3#Fc Dallas#Navy#Stanford 9#Washington 10#Nashville Sc#Washington 12#Cf Montreal#Clemson
247Sports

Two Marshall soccer players selected in MLS SuperDraft

Marshall soccer had two of its players selected in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday. Defender Nathan Dossantos came off the board with the 18th pick in the second round (No. 46 overall) by Orlando City FC, while midfield standout Vitor Dias went in the third round (No. 86 overall) to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
MLS
MLS
UCLA
Sports
CBS Miami

2022 MLS SuperDraft: Inter Miami CF Selects Defender, Forward & Pair Of Midfielders

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Inter Miami CF selected four players in Tuesday’s Major League Soccer SuperDraft. In the first round, with the 9th overall selection, the club drafted defender Ryan Sailor from the University of Washington. The 24-year-old central defender made a total 49 appearances for Washington, scoring 10 times and dishing out three assists. Inter Miami used the 37th overall pick to select forward Lucas Meek, another University of Washington product. Meek, 23, netted 16 goals and registered 13 assists for the Huskies over 48 appearances, including 33 starts. Eleven picks later, the club took Loyola University Maryland midfielder Justin Ingram. The 24-year-old central midfielder scored 7 goals and added 10 assists while leading the Greyhounds to the 2021 Patriot League regular season and tournament championships. Inter Miami used its 54th overall pick on attacking midfielder Tyler Bagley from Cornell University. In 65 appearances, 48 of them starts, the 22-year-old scored 17 goals and added 16 assists.
MLS
elpasoheraldpost.com

Major League Soccer Midfielder Eric Calvillo joins El Paso Locomotive ahead of 2022 season

El Paso Locomotive FC has announced Midfielder Eric Calvillo is set to join the club for the 2022 USL Championship, pending league and federation approval. Calvillo is currently with El Salvador’s Men’s National Team for CONCACAF FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualification and will join El Paso Locomotive at the conclusion of the international window.
MLS
90min

Ronald Hernandez to join Atlanta United on permanent deal

Atlanta United will make the loan signing of full-back Ronald Hernandez permanent ahead of the 2022 season, technical director Carlos Bocanegra has confirmed. The Venezuela international was only used sparingly during his loan from Scottish side Aberdeen last season, making 13 MLS appearances and scoring one goal. However, Hernandez was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Chronicle

Duke men's soccer's Ulfarsson, Murphy taken in first round of MLS SuperDraft

Houston, you've got yourself a goal-scorer. Duke's Thorleifur Ulfarsson was selected fourth overall by the Houston Dynamo FC in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft, a draft designed for MLS teams to have their pick at the top college players from the United States and Canada. Ulfarsson is just a sophomore, but announced last week that he would forgo the remainder of his college eligibility to enter the draft. That was only made possible by signing with Generation Adidas, a program that allows college stars to be taken in the SuperDraft prior to their senior year.
MLS
90min

Ryan Shawcross announces retirement from professional football

Ryan Shawcross has announced his retirement from professional football after agreeing to terminate his contract with Inter Miami. The 34-year-old has brought the curtain down on a 16-year career, having struggled with injury niggles throughout his time in Miami, where he made just 12 appearances. “After having the fortune of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
