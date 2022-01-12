ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: A few early AM showers Thursday

By Derek Beasley
 1 day ago
FORECAST:

Clouds will increase tonight ahead of another weak storm system that will bring a chance for showers late tonight into early Thursday. Skies will quickly clear by late morning into the afternoon with highs in the mid-70s. It will be mostly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-70s. The weekend will be dry to start with sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the mid-70s. CLouds will increase Saturday night with a chance of showers late, more showers and a few storms will be possible later Sunday with a cold front.

Temps will turn cooler for early next week behind the front, with highs near 70 on Martin Luther King Day and Tuesday with lows in the 40s and 50s Tuesday morning. Temps will gradually modify heading into next week.

FOX 4 CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DEREK BEASLEY

