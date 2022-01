WINDHAM, Conn. — The owners of an animal rescue and sanctuary in Windham must relocate after the rental property their business runs out of was sold during the pandemic. Kaitlyn Judd and her husband, Ed, have been running Roadside Ranch Rescue and Sanctuary out of the property for the last couple of years, and it has what they need: a barn to house the animals and enough space for horses. But now that the property has been sold, they’re looking for a new home and hoping someone will be able to help them stay here in Connecticut.

WINDHAM, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO