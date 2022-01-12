ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Spanish Filmmaker Luis Prieto Balances Income Inequality And Chills In ‘Shattered’ Thriller

By Angela Dawson
Forbes
Forbes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Spanish filmmaker Luis Prieto is building a reputation in Hollywood helming suspenseful action-thrillers (Pusher, Kidnap, Netflix’s. White Lines) but he doesn’t want to be pigeonholed in just one genre, which is why he’s also shot a few romantic comedies and dabbled in young adult fantasy horror (Peacock’s upcoming Vampire...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
kiss951.com

These 2022 Films Are Predicted To Hit Major Success At The Box Office

Though it seems we face another year of uncertainty at the box office, Hollywood studios continue to set debuts for many films in 2022. Variety says the top movies to look out for this year include The Batman set to be released on March 4th. Also, mark your calendars for the first Marvel release of the year Morbius which will now be released in April instead of January. Then, not much later, another Marvel film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6th. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is also set for this year on October 7th. Plenty of time to see No Way Home (if you haven’t already), and maybe do a whole Marvel binge once again?
MOVIES
NME

The 10 best horror films of 2021

Horror is as durable a genre as exists in moviemaking. Come rain, shine or real-life pandemic, humans loves being scared. And yet with the world outside the multiplex seeming increasingly unhinged, you might suspect that film fans would be wanting to seek their movie thrills from sources less disturbing or more hopeful. On the evidence of 2021, however, this hunch would be very wrong.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Monaghan
Person
Frank Grillo
Person
John Malkovich
Person
Scatman Crothers
Person
Julie Plec
Variety

‘To Catch a Thief’ Remake in the Works With Gal Gadot

Great news, Gen Z! They’re remaking “To Catch a Thief.” The Alfred Hitchcock classic first debuted in 1955. It boasted breathtaking Riviera views, as well as Cary Grant being all effortlessly charming and Grace Kelly at peak icy blondness. There was also something about a cat burglar lured out of a comfortable retirement after being framed for a crime he didn’t commit — yada, yada — along with cinema’s most sexually suggestive fireworks display. The new version is in early development, but Gal Gadot, better known as Wonder Woman and recently seen on Netflix in the crime caper “Red Notice” opposite Ryan...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rupert Friend And Richard Ayoade Join Wes Anderson’s Adaptation Of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade are the latest additions to join the all-star cast of Netflix’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which Wes Anderson is writing and directing. Friend and Ayoade join the previously announced Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley. Netflix had no comment on the project. The original book is made up of several short stories, and while it’s unknown which ones would be covered in this project, sources do say it would consist of three mini-films similar to the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Production is expected to start next week...
MOVIES
Deadline

Javier Bardem Celebrates SAG Nomination; Dreams Of Riding Sandworm In ‘Dune 2’ This Summer

Javier Bardem faced many challenges in bringing Desi Arnaz to life in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, and he is being recognized for his efforts by his peers with a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama on Wednesday. “I’m very proud and so happy that people are reacting this way to the performance,” Bardem tells Deadline shortly after the nominations were announced on Wednesday. “This was a challenging performance in so many ways, mainly because I was portraying an iconic person and that’s always very scary and very challenging.” He continues, “I really tried to bring Desi’s...
MOVIES
The Independent

The 27 worst film sequels of all time, from Titanic II to Jaws 2

If a film has a “2” on the end of it, chances are it’s two times as bad. Films like The Godfather, Part II are the exceptions, not the rule. Sequels are too often the product of money-grabbing film execs, less concerned about making a good movie than trading off the success of the original. Maybe we’d all be better off if studios focussed on making something new rather than trying to insert life back into what’s gone before. Let the detective stay dead. Leave the couple at the wedding altar. Let that airborne virus remain in remittance. Ignore the...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrillers#Film Star#Spanish#White Lines
Inside the Magic

“Rotten” Johnny Depp Film Returns From the Dead After Netflix Resurgence

Typically, Johnny Depp films are beloved by many. From Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) to Alice in Wonderland (2010), to Edward Sissorhands (1990), and more, Depp is known to create fantastic films with incredible acting. There is one Depp film, however, that never received the same love that many others...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Filmmaker Peter Hedges Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated writer-director, playwright and novelist Peter Hedges has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas. Hedges most recently wrote and directed The Same Storm, a scripted feature that was shot entirely remotely, a glimpse into the lives of 24 characters persevering during the pandemic. Stars include Sandra Oh, Mary-Louise Parker, Noma Dumezweni, Moses Ingram, Alison Pill, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie Dewitt and Elaine May, the film had its world premiere at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. Hedhees scored an Adapted Screenplay Oscar nom for co-writing 2002’s About a Boy with Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz. In television, Hedges was most recently a Consulting Producer and Director on NBC’s Ordinary Joe. His notable writing and directing credits include Ben Is Back, Dan in Real Life, Pieces of April and the Lasse Hallstrom-directed What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which Hedges adapted from his novel. Hedges had been at CAA where he had been repped for years by Carin Sage. She continues to guide him as his manager at 3 Arts, and Hedges is lawyered by Stephen Breimer at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer. ‘The Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel Signs With CAA
MOVIES
Mental_Floss

Watch These Bloopers From the Golden Age of Hollywood

The movie blooper may feel like a modern object, but it's as old as cinema itself. Even the most sophisticated stars of Hollywood's Golden Age were known to get flustered on set. To see the outtakes that didn't make it into the final cuts of classic films, check out the video below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Asa Butterfield, Natalia Dyer Set to Star in Horror Thriller ‘All Fun and Games’

“Sex Education” star Asa Butterfield and “Stranger Things” actor Natalia Dyer are set to take the lead roles in high concept horror thriller “All Fun and Games.” The movie follows a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist. Anton, whose credits include “Greenland,” “The Night House” and “Curs>r,” is producing with Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO, best known for “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame,” and will present the film to buyers at the virtual European Film Market in Berlin next month. It will be co-directed by Ari Costa, whose credits include “Extraction,” “Avengers: Endgame” and...
MOVIES
thedailytexan.com

Cameron Monaghan talks thriller ‘Shattered,’ effective directing, working with stunt coordinators, appeal of specific roles

“Shattered,” a brand new thriller directed by Luis Prieto (“White Lines”), releases in select theaters, including Austin’s Galaxy Highland 10, and on demand Jan. 14. Cameron Monaghan (“Gotham,” “Shameless”) stars as Chris, a young millionaire who, after selling his successful tech company, enjoys the privileges of his new-found wealth in a secluded mountain home. As the film progresses, Chris begins to fall for Sky (Lilly Krug), a local girl who grows up close to the rich recluse. After an injury forces Chris into a wheelchair, Sky volunteers to be his at-home nurse. From there, “Shattered” descends into a maddening sprial of violence and deception in the style of a classic 1990s erotic thriller. The Daily Texan spoke with star Cameron Monaghan about his time on the film and work as an actor.
AUSTIN, TX
Forbes

Forbes

290K+
Followers
95K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy