Here’s What ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Hope to See From Beth in Season 5

The fourth season of “Yellowstone” came to an end recently, but fans of the hit television series are already looking toward season five.

Since her very first appearance on the show in the first season, Beth Dutton has become a “Yellowstone” fan favorite. With her fearless attitude and penchant for the dramatic, Beth is a hero of sorts to fans of the modern western drama. The fourth season has been an adventure ride for Beth, to say the least. She begins the season by surviving a bomb explosion inside her office. She lives but is badly scarred from the attack on her life.

She then meets the recently orphaned Carter and invites him to live with the Dutton family on “Yellowstone” Ranch. She then joins forces with Market Equities, a group looking to take her family’s land by any means necessary. Later in the season, fans get a huge shock when her father, John Dutton, nearly kicks her out of his house. She ends the season in an unorthodox wedding ceremony with the love of her life, Rip Wheeler.

Despite the fourth season of “Yellowstone” ending just days ago, fans are already speculating on what is to come in the next season. In a recent Reddit thread, “Yellowstone” watchers share their thoughts on where Beth’s storyline should go.

“I love Beth but I have to say I want more development for her,” a Reddit user says. “I enjoy watching this show so much. I know I see hundreds of ‘I hate Beth’ or ‘I can’t stand Beth’ comments on here daily. She makes so many shocking moves they stop becoming shocking. I desperately want to see her character get some growth. I think a little character development is well deserved for Beth. I want to see her be human.

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Want to See Growth Out of Beth Dutton

Despite Beth being a well-developed character, there is always room for growth, and that is what fans want to see. But, fas certainly don’t to lose what makes Beth the queen of “Yellowstone” Ranch.

“Almost all of us love the Beth that is with Rip,” another Redditor says. “The Beth that stood up for Monica. And various other acts of kindness that Beth has procured. And almost all of us tolerate the angry foul-mouthed Beth because it makes for a spicy and prickly storyline.”

Season four ended with Beth discovering that Jamie’s biological father was behind the attacks on the Dutton family. She uses this information to blackmail Jamie into killing his father, Garrett Randall. Beth also photographs Jamie attempting to discard Randall’s body. She will no doubt use this information as leverage against her adopted brother in the next “Yellowstone” season. She could use this info to ensure that her father wins the Montana governor position over Jamie. We’ll find out when season five arrives.