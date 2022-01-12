Otsego County Man Charged With Making Death Threats Against Judge On Facebook

LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — An Otsego County man is charged with making death threats against a chief judge on Facebook in response to a protection order issued against him.

According to the Michigan Attorney General’s office, Jonathan Brisson, 32, of Vanderbilt, is charged with one count of communicating a false threat of terrorism and faces up to 20 years in prison. He was arraigned Monday in the county’s 87-A District Court.

He was given a $50,000 cash/surety bond and ordered to have no contact with Otsego County Circuit Court Chief Judge Colin G. Hunter or the court building. Brisson also cannot have firearms, alcohol or drugs. If released, he is ordered to undergo a community mental health evaluation prior to release.

Officials say over the course of two days, he posted direct threats to Hunter saying he challenges the judge to a duel, threatening decapitation and “leading the civil war against the children in office.”

In an interview with deputies, he admitted to writing the posts because he was angry the judge granted a personal protection order against him.

“Threats against public officials will not be tolerated by my office,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel. “The facts of this case include very direct and detailed threats that cross the line between free speech and criminal behavior.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 20.

