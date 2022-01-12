ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Stimulus Checks: Today Marks Last Day for $600 Payments

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJMRQ_0djgb6Vp00

If you live in California and have yet to receive your final pandemic stimulus check, be sure to check your mailbox in the coming days. The California state government recently released one final check to some 180,000 residents residing in specific zip codes.

Payments are based on the last three digits of residents’ 2020 tax returns. Zipcodes ending in numbers 928-999, and those who meet other eligibility requirements, should see the $600 payment hit their mailbox or direct deposit account in the coming days.

Do I Qualify for a Stimulus Check?

To further qualify for the Golden State Stimulus II payment, you must have earned at least $1 but no more than $75,000 in the fiscal year 2020, including wages, tips, dividends, retirement income, and others.

Social Security payments do not affect your eligibility unless your only income in 2020 was Social Security, itself. In that rare case, you would not receive an economic stimulus check.

Besides the Social Security caveat, the only other requirement for eligibility is to have filed your 2020 taxes in California by October 15, 2021. With the program coming to close soon, the state’s franchise tax board will have released over 8 million payments during this stimulus round alone.

Special Circumstances and Larger Checks

A special $557 million in federal relief funds have also been set aside for certain Native American tribes, to be distributed based on their own laws.

For example, residents of the Navajo Tribe in California may be eligible for payments ranging from $2,000 for a single adult to $5,200 for a family of four. Navajo officials also voted for minors to receive $600. They approved the initiative on December 29. It was led by Jonathan Nez, President of the Navajo Nation.

California officials estimate that the additional payments will aid close to 350,000 Native Americans in the state.

Want More Government Money But Don’t Live in California?

The state of Vermont will pay you $7,500 to move North to the Green Mountain State. To qualify, migrants must move to the state after February 1, 2022. They must have a job that pays them above the state’s minimum wage and must work for an out-of-state employer.

Basically, Vermont wants workers who will invigorate their local economy and pay their state income taxes. Incoming workers have to prove that they used local companies for the move and will live in the state full-time.

Because of the requirements, the stimulus check is more like a grant. The state wants to reimburse workers for the expense of moving to Vermont. Therefore, if you decide to take advantage of this program, make sure to spend as much as you can (up to $7,500) on moving expenses. You will have to submit receipts for reimbursement.

Comments / 34

Cheryl Treichler
1d ago

Funny the IRS cab get the child tax credits out..but they couldn't get ALL THE 3RD STIMULUS CHECKS OUT TO PEOPLE WHO QUALIFIED FOR THEM 🙄

Reply(5)
6
Related
Outsider.com

How to Avoid a 2022 Tax Refund Delay

Unfortunately, this year’s tax season could mostly mean tax refund delays. Thankfully, we’re here to provide you all with tips on how to avoid that for 2022. The IRS continues to deal with returns from last year. According to their latest update, they’re currently dealing with 6 million unprocessed tax returns.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
State
Vermont State
Outsider.com

Supply Chain Shortages Reach the US Military

Today, many in the American public are more aware of the supply chain than ever before. Over the past couple of years, many have come to expect items to be out of stock. In some cases, we’ll find bare shelves where our necessities once sat. However, civilians aren’t the only ones dealing with these issues. Nor is it a problem solely for the continental United States. Supply chains across the world are backed up and the US military is now seeing the results.
MILITARY
Outsider.com

Government Moves Forward with Teen Truck Driver Apprenticeship Program

Supply chain issues have prompted the federal government to test an unprecedented solution: teen truck driver apprenticeships. Under existing regulations, truckers who drive across state lines have to be at least 21 years old. But the apprenticeship program – which is a requirement from Congress, thanks to the new infrastructure bill, the Associated Press reports – will include 18-to-20-year-old truckers, as well. Its goal is to untangle the supply chain backlog that is currently confounding companies big and small.
POLITICS
Outsider.com

Charity 3D Prints Home for Virginia Woman in Just 12 Hours

If you thought a 3D printer could only build toys or gadgets, think again. Renowned home-building charity Habitat for Humanity just built a 1,200-square-foot home for a worthy recipient in half a day. The charity partnered with printing company Alquist to create a legitimate three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Virginia. April...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Nez
Outsider.com

Ohio Siblings Face Prison Time for Chopping Down Tree Near Their Property

It’s probably not a good idea to go chopping down trees that don’t belong to you. A pair of Ohio siblings are finding that out the hard way. That’s right — Ohio residents Todd Jones and his sister, Laurel Hoffman, are being charged with grand theft. What did they do you ask? They decided to chop down a black walnut tree located near their property just outside of Cleveland, per The New York Times.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Tesla Pushes Cybertruck Production Back to 2023: Report

Another delay of the Tesla Cybertruck production could push plans to the end of the 2023 first quarter. But there’s no official word yet. A source told Reuters that the carmaker is changing features and functions on the electric pickup amid future competition increases. The report said Tesla would...
BUSINESS
Outsider.com

Endangered Mexican Gray Wolf Shot and Killed in Northern Arizona

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest about the illegal killing of an endangered wolf. Recently, an unknown hunter shot and killed an endangered Mexican Gray Wolf in the Kaibab National Forest of Arizona. The animal had been protected by Endangered Species Act (ESA). However, someone illegally killed the creature on January 2nd.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stimulus Bill#Economic Stimulus#Navajo#The Navajo Nation#Native Americans
Outsider.com

Betty White Has a Snowplow Named After Her in Michigan

Long after she is buried, a snowplow with Betty White’s name on it will be cruising the streets of Michigan. The snowplow, which officials have christened “Betty Whiteout,” is part of a program from the Michigan Department of Transportation (DOT) that began last year. The DOT started soliciting suggestions from residents for snowplow names. They then enter the names into the DOT’s live online snowplow tracker, which the public can monitor while they wait for roads to be cleared.
MICHIGAN STATE
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’ Has To Get Creative To Pull Out a ‘Chunky Boulder’

On Thursday afternoon, Gold Rush shared a clip of a crew having to get creative to pull out a huge boulder, but it looks like it’ll be worth the trouble. The promotional clip gives fans a sneak peek at Friday’s brand new episode of Gold Rush: White Water. During the episode, the crew is trying to pull out a large boulder that’s stuck in the white water rapids of McKinley Creek in Alaska. As if gold mining isn’t tough enough on land, mining underwater presents a whole other set of challenges.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Outsider.com

Texas Anglers Land Two 14+ Pound Bass To Kick Off the New Year

Two Texas Anglers reeled in two 14-pound bass fish at a popular angling spot to start the new year, and they’ll help future bass anglers. According to USA Today, Tyler Anderson (14.48 pounds) and Wendell Ramsey Sr. (14.92) caught their massive fish last weekend at O.H. Ivie Lake. The men donated their fish to a statewide program to help biologists “attempt to spawn them to make bigger, better bass to stock and enhance fishing in Texas lakes.”
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

Some ‘NCIS’ Fans Think the ‘FBI’ Franchise Is Superior

There is no debating how successful both NCIS and FBI have been as television shows over the years. Both have extremely large and dedicated fans who love both shows and their stars immensely. Naturally, because the shows run in the same circles, the debate as to which show is better was bound to happen at some point. Well, over on Reddit, fans of both programs have debated which show is the superior one.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Ratings Continue Plummeting After Frank Fritz’s Firing

Season 23 of American Pickers is underway, but the ratings are already starting to fall and there doesn’t seem to be an answer in sight. Ever since the Frank Frtiz firing, fans of the show have let it be known they are upset. Frank was an integral part of American Pickers. Even with Mike Wolfe bringing his brother Robbie onto the show to fill in, the chemistry just isn’t the same. This March will mark two years since Fritz last appeared on the show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

SpaceX Launches and Passes Satellite Milestone: Here’s How

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket launched successfully into space this morning from Cape Canaveral Florida. The rocket rideshare mission launched safely into clear skies and low winds, sending its payload with 105 small satellites into Earth’s low orbit. The first stage rocket made a smooth landing back near the launch site around 30 minutes later.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

362K+
Followers
37K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy