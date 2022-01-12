ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grains lower, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago...

agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans Higher, Wheat Lower After USDA Reports

March soybeans closed up 12 3/4 cents Wednesday after USDA cut the crop estimates for Brazil and Argentina. March KC wheat closed down 13 3/4 cents and other wheats were also lower after USDA raised the U.S. ending stocks estimate a little more than expected. March corn closed down 2...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Lower Ahead of Reports

Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 4 to 6 cents lower; wheat futures are 4 to 8 cents lower. Corn futures are 2 to 3 cents lower at midday Wednesday with trade working around $6.00 nearby with pre-report position squaring likely to continue until 11 a.m. CST. Ethanol margins will continue to be squeezed by tepid short-term demand with production off 42,000 barrels per day (bpd), with a near record stocks build of 1.552 million barrels. Basis should remain rangebound to slightly weaker in the short term with warmer midweek weather to help movement.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Cautiously Mixed Ahead of Weekend

Heading into Monday’s trade, the market will want to know how processing speeds are going to run ahead of anything else. It was a quiet day for the livestock complex as Friday’s trade was mostly uneventful and led the contracts into a mixed close ahead of the weekend.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher, Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents higher at midday Friday; soybean futures are 23 to 24 cents higher; wheat futures are 6 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents higher at midday with trade holding above $6.00 with early weakness giving way to buying again with spillover support from the soybeans. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums as demand is soft to start the year.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Ag Markets Sharply Lower Ahead of Exports

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/4 cents per bushel, March soybeans are down 15 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 8 3/4 cents. Grain markets are sharply weaker overnight, taking no direction from the stronger energy sector. Minneapolis wheat and soy meal are leading losses overnight. Minneapolis is caught in a liquidation trend while meal is only one day removed from contract highs.
INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Still Sour About Grain Market’s Rally

Some cash cattle trade has been reported in the South at steady prices, but Northern cattle are trading steady to $1.00 lower than last week. Cattle contracts are still licking their wounds from Tuesday’s aggressive jump in the grain markets. The cash cattle market has begun to trade and packers have purchased cattle steady to $1.00 lower than last week’s average. While the cattle complex may be suffering, lean hog futures are rallying as support bolsters the market from nearly every aspect.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Mixed Trading Activity Might Continue

The cattle market just could not find the buying interest Monday to match the bullish expectation of cash this week. It was too early in week for any definite interest from packers, but traders were unwilling to buy futures in anticipation of fundamental support. Hogs fared a little better with futures mixed due to slightly higher cash and good demand.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trade Mixed Into Afternoon

The livestock complex is trading in a mixed manner into Thursday afternoon as many traders are already checking out for the long weekend. It’s a mixed market environment for the livestock sector as the feeder cattle contracts trade higher but the live cattle and lean hog contracts both venture lower. The market isn’t likely to see a lot more support develop until next week as traders step out early for the long weekend.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Lower as New Year Approaches

March soybeans fell 30 1/4 cents and March Minneapolis wheat was down 17 1/2 cents, the top percentage losers among Thursday’s grain-related trade. Soybean prices were hurt by reports of rain in Parana, Brazil, and a second consecutive new marketing year low of soybean export sales in Thursday morning’s report.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Wheat futures decline as USDA says U.S. sales continue to be 'sluggish'; corn futures also fall

Wheat futures eyed their first loss in four sessions on Wednesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture lifted its forecast on U.S. ending stocks and said domestic wheat sales and shipments "continue to be sluggish as U.S. wheat remains uncompetitive in several markets." The USDA raised the domestic ending stocks forecast for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 30 million bushels to 628 million bushels. Still, the figure is down 26% from last year and the lowest level since 2013/2014, the government agency said. March wheat was down 14 cents, or 1.8%, at $7.56 1/4 a bushel, following three consecutive session gains, FactSet data show. Corn futures, meanwhile, declined as the USDA raised its domestic production estimate for the 2021/2022 marketing year by 53 million bushels to 15.1 billion bushels and lowered its forecast for U.S. corn exports by 75 million bushels to 2.425 billion bushels. March corn fell 5 1/2, or 0.9%, to trade at $5.95 1/2 bushel, with prices for the most-active contract on track to settle at their lowest since Jan. 3, FactSet data show.
AGRICULTURE
KTVL

Beef, pork and poultry prices keep rising, but who's profiting?

REDDING, Calif. — Meat prices are still going up and President Biden is proposing ways to lower the farm-to-table cost. Local farmers and officials nationwide seem to agree on the issue. “For too long, we have seen the multinational meatpackers suck out all of the wealth of rural America...
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

What $6 Corn Means for the Cattle Market

When it comes to understanding markets, it's far too costly to look at things from a simple, singular perspective. What may be good for today could be the dismay of tomorrow, and what seems supportive long term usually comes as bitter pill to swallow today. When it comes to weathering the blows of the market, it's vital to understand that there is always a long- and short-term game being played, and both are inherently important to understand. While Tuesday's advancement to $6.00 per bushel corn came as a heavy load to bear, there could be some good that comes from the corn's expensive price tag.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly drop in U.S. crude stocks, gasoline inventories rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Jan. 7. On average, analysts had forecast a fall of 1.6 million barrels, according to a poll conducted by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 1.1 million-barrel decline, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 8 million barrels for gasoline and 2.5 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supply gains of 3 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., Nymex delivery hub edged down by 2.5 million barrels for the week. February West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.25, or 1.5%, at $82.47 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It traded at $82.08 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies drop to lowest since 2018

Oil prices climbed Wednesday to their highest settlement in about two months after the Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline of 4.6 million barrels in U.S. crude inventories to 413.3 million barrels - the lowest since 2018. A larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude-oil supplies coupled with a large draw at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, even as petroleum product stocks saw much larger builds than expected, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. "Crude has taken this as bullish, and we tend to agree, in the short term," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.42, or nearly 1.8%, to settle at $82.64 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 9, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Kilgore News Herald

With production slow to rebound, crude oil and gasoline prices rose through 2021

Gasoline prices in the mountain states ended 2021 more than a dollar higher than they started. At the beginning of 2021, gasoline cost just over $2 in the Rocky Mountains, the East Coast and the Midwest, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported Tuesday. But the mountain states’ prices climbed fastest, surpassing $3.50 during their summer peak and closing out the year with a total increase of $1.20 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
MySanAntonio

La Nina halts Brazil's soy record as analysts see crop declines

The world's largest soybean producer and exporter will fail to deliver a record crop this year. Crop forecasters have slashed their estimates for Brazil's soy output as persistent drought and heat caused losses in the nation's south. Production is now seen below last year's level, when the South American nation reaped 137.3 million tons. The harvest could have reached as much as 145 million tons this season, according to initial forecasts.
AGRICULTURE

