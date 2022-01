Sen. Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden have called on Congress to vote on the Freedom to Vote Act next week. It is vital that Congress pass this bill, mainly for reasons that have received little publicity. Georgia has passed and at least 14 other states have proposed bills to allow partisan elected officials to overturn electoral results. Such bills threaten to end fair elections and the peaceful transition of power that we have long enjoyed in the United States.

