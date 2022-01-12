ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman named to USWNT roster for first time

By Steven Goff
Washington Post
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinity Rodman’s rapid ascent in American soccer — the NWSL’s youngest draftee ever, rookie of the year, league champion and U.S. Young Female Player of the Year — reached another milestone Wednesday when she was named to the U.S. women’s national team for the first...

www.washingtonpost.com

