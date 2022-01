Albany, N.Y. — A hopeful Gov. Hochul called on New Yorkers to keep up their guard against Covid even as the state’s current Omicron-fueled surge begins to wane. For the second day in a row, the governor offered a “glimmer” of cautious optimism as case numbers leveled off and even fell in some areas of the state. Still, she said, ensuring eligible kids are immunized and getting booster shots remains a top priority.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO