There is a feeling that some folks would look at a movie such as Iron Monkey and dismiss it as another martial arts movie that doesn’t do much more than showcase the martial talents of a few individuals while making it clear that two or three characters in the movie are all types of awesome while everyone else is good but not good enough. Or some might think that it’s bound to be a lot of unrealistic action that takes away from the hard-hitting realism that has been placed into other movies. The best response to all of that is an amused laugh since the truth is that Iron Monkey is in fact another action movie in which a lot of the participants are badass fighters that could easily taken down an average individual, while the top -tier fighters are those that affect an attitude of not wanting to fight since they know what could happen. As an action movie, Iron Monkey is great since it shows great scenes with plenty of impressive moves and camera work, but it also delves into a bit drama in order to try and balance things out.

