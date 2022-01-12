ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

West Virginians scramble to get by after Manchin kills child tax credits

By Zack Harold in Charleston, West Virginia
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCmPE_0djgZzWv00

Last fall, Krista Greene missed a week of work after her sons were exposed to Covid and could not return to school. Greene, who manages a tutoring center and yoga studio in Charleston, West Virginia, does not receive any paid time off. Normally, she would have been worried about this loss of income. But the Greene family’s budget had recently become a little more flexible, thanks to the monthly child tax credit payments that began in July 2021.

“The first thing I said to my husband was, ‘The Biden bucks are coming next week, so I won’t miss any bills,’” Greene said.

It was nice while it lasted.

Families probably received their final monthly payments in December after Congress failed to pass the Build Back Better Act. The legislation, the cornerstone of the Biden administration’s domestic policy, would have made the payments permanent. But one Democrat stood in the way – Greene’s senator, Joe Manchin.

A week before Christmas, Manchin appeared on Fox & Friends and announced he would not vote for the Build Back Better Act, effectively poleaxing Biden’s plans in a Senate evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.

“I have always said, ‘If I can’t go back home and explain it, I can’t vote for it,’” Manchin said in a press release after the television appearance. “Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia and I cannot vote to move forward on this mammoth piece of legislation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R8drF_0djgZzWv00
Krista Greene missed a week of work after her sons were exposed to Covid and could not return to school. Photograph: Rich-Joseph Facun/The Guardian

The announcement came after months of negotiations between Manchin and the White House, some of which involved the child tax credit. Manchin wanted to limit the credit to families making $60,000 or less annually . He has also said he will not support a permanent credit unless it includes a work requirement.

The child tax credit was one of a number of Biden proposals that were surprisingly popular in the deeply Republican state of West Virginia – not least because Manchin’s constituents have benefited from it more than most.

Ninety-three per cent of West Virginia children – about 346,000 in all – qualified for the credit payments. That extra $250 to $300 per child a month lifted about 50,000 of those children above the poverty line, according to the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy (WVCBP).

Now that the credits have vanished, so will those advancements. The timing could not be worse. Like the rest of the country, West Virginia is suffering a surge in inflation unseen in decades, a surge that disproportionately affects the poor.

“The checks aren’t coming on,” said the WVCBP executive director, Kelly Allen. “Fifty thousand kids in West Virginia are at risk are dropping into deep poverty.”

Related: America got more expensive in 2021. Who is really paying the price? – a visual explainer

Queentia Ellis is a single mother with three daughters, ages seven, three and two. For a while, she supported her family with a minimum wage job but found she was always coming up short. “It’s impossible to take care of three kids on a minimum wage job,” Ellis said.

She decided to get a college education. The monthly child tax credit payments, along with child support and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), allowed her to stay home with her kids while taking classes full-time.

“It helped me pay my bills and buy things for my kids that they needed,” said Ellis, who hopes to someday start her own business.

With the monthly payments ended, Ellis said she will probably have to return to a minimum-wage job, which means it will take longer to complete her college degree. She will also have to find childcare for her daughters, which will cost up to $100 a month for each child, even with help from a state childcare assistance program.

“That takes a toll on the income, especially if you’re working an hourly minimum wage job,” Ellis said. “I have to figure out what and how I’m going to go about making things possible. But where there’s a will there’s a way.”

After announcing he would not support the Build Back Better Act, reports surfaced that Manchin was concerned parents were using the child tax credit to buy drugs .

Bar chart showing most Child Tax Credit recipients spent their money on food, rent/mortgage and utilities.

But the evidence shows that in West Virginia and across the country the money was spent on necessities – 91% of low-income families used the money for basic needs like rent, groceries, school supplies and medicine, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities’ analysis of US census data .

“Families know what they need. In some cases, that’s putting food on the tables. In some cases, that’s paying rent. In some cases, it’s allowing mom to stay home for a few months, or paying for childcare because mom needs to go to work,” Allen of the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy said.

Hunter Starks is a single parent with a four-year-old daughter. Theypreviously worked as a social worker, while also working part-time as a political organizer, often logging more than 50 hours in a week.

But things changed in 2021.

“I’ve worked since I was 15, usually multiple jobs. And I’ve never had a hard time finding work like I did this year,” they said.

Starks had difficulty finding employment because they could only take jobs with hours that aligned with their child’s daycare hours.

“Service jobs and fast food don’t need folks during those hours,” they said.

Starks said the $300 child tax credit payments were “the difference between getting by or not”.

“And I still had to ask multiple folks for help,” Starks said.

Starks said January’s budget will be tight without the tax credit payment, “but it’s been tight”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21DAPK_0djgZzWv00
Hunter Starks and their daughter PK, five, spend time together in an area of their neighborhood west of downtown Charleston, West Virginia. Photograph: Rich-Joseph Facun/The Guardian


They will soon start a new full-time job as a paralegal, in addition to their part-time organizing work. While that will help their bank account, Starks said it will mean less time with their daughter.

“I kind of hate the fact that I’m going to go back to working multiple jobs and spending less time with my daughter,” they said. “Even though I’ve struggled financially, I’ve appreciated having that time with her.”

While Manchin has balked at the child tax credit’s price tag – about $100bn a year – the credits pumped $470m into West Virginia between July and December 2021 alone. Allen said that money was probably immediately reinvested in the state’s economy, since low- and middle-income families typically spend tax refunds as soon as they receive them.

Yoga studio manager Krista Greene said that’s why it was so important the payments arrived monthly instead of once a year, at tax time.

“It became part of your monthly income,” she said. “If a hospital bill comes around, I can’t say, ‘Can you wait four or five months until I get my income tax?’”

Allen also said the money would have long-term positive effects on the state’s economy as well. Living in poverty has a deleterious impact on children’s health, education and future earnings.

“If kids are lifted out of poverty and have access to more economic security, it pays for itself in the long term,” Allen said.

Manchin’s office declined the Guardian’s request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Kamala Harris slammed ‘for lying after proposing $2,000 stimulus checks for every month of Covid as bills still due’

KAMALA Harris has been slammed for a post she made prior to being elected vice president, promising "$2,000 monthly payments" that never materialized. In the tweet from May 2020, Harris wrote, "I’m proposing $2,000 monthly payments throughout the pandemic and for 3 months after because rent and bills are still due during this crisis and people are going hungry."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says the House will pass a bill combining both of Congress's voting rights measures TODAY as Biden heads to Capitol Hill to convince Manchin and Senate Democrats to get on board

The House of Representatives will vote on election reform legislation that combines previous versions written up in the House and Senate on Thursday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter last night. On Thursday afternoon President Joe Biden is heading to the United States Capitol to convince all 50...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Harris says Manchin, Sinema shouldn't be 'absolved' on protecting democracy

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... President Biden travels to the Senate to discuss the Dems’ voting rights legislation. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the latest Medicare for All proposal in California. ... David McCormick jumps into the Pennsylvania Senate race. ... And Cleveland Plain Dealer’s editorial board pleads with Sen. Rob Portman to reconsider retiring.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Allen
Person
Joe Manchin
hngn.com

Joe Biden Shelves Joe Manchin’s $1.8 Trillion Social Spending Offer After Senator Refused To Support Build Back Better Bill

The White House has, seemingly, been forced to cancel their plans for the Build Back Better bill after failing to get Joe Manchin on board. This week, it was also reported that Manchin's proposed $1.8 trillion social spending offer is also off the table. After all, the senator confirmed to reporters that there hadn't been any negotiations since last month's shock announcement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Joe Manchin apparently no longer supports his own Build Back Better counteroffer

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin came under fire Saturday after The Washington Post reported that the West Virginia Democrat "does not currently support" passing even his own recent $1.8 trillion counteroffer to President Joe Biden's Build Back Better agenda.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Tax Credit#Us Census#West Virginians#Fox Friends#Senate#Democrats#Republicans#The White House
CNET

Is the enhanced child tax credit getting extended this year? Here's the latest

With six advance monthly child tax credit checks sent out last year, only one payment is left. This final installment, which arrives with your tax refund after you file your 2021 tax return, includes any money you didn't receive last year, plus the second half of the total payment you're eligible for. But the big question still remains: Will the enhanced child tax credit payment program be extended, even if for just another year?
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
The Guardian

The Guardian

113K+
Followers
45K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy