From basketball to swimming: Tuesday's top high school performers
Boys basketball
Kellen Smith, Ellis Tech: Junior scored 16 points to lead the Golden Eagles (2-5) past Grasso Tech, 57-52.
Caleb Evans, Ellis Tech: Junior scored 12 points in the Golden Eagles win over Grasso Tech.
Evan Merchant, Griswold: Junior scored 13 points but the Wolverines (1-2) fell at East Lyme, 52-38.
Girls basketball
Kylie Damble, Ellis Tech: Sophomore scored a game-high 15 points to lift the Golden Eagles (5-2) past Grasso Tech, 37-25.
Sonja Matheson, Griswold: Senior forward posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds but the Wolverines (5-3) fell 40-31 against Fitch.
Hailey Eliasson, Griswold: Senior guard scored 11 points in the Wolverines’ loss against Fitch.
Autumn Hanks, Norwich Tech: Freshman scored four points in the Warriors’ 40-13 loss against Windham Tech.
Boys swimming
Alex Ji, Norwich Free Academy: Senior captured first place in the 100 yard breaststroke during the Wildcats meet against Fitch Co-op. The Falcons prevailed, 100-61.
