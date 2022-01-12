ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From basketball to swimming: Tuesday's top high school performers

By The Bulletin
 1 day ago
Boys basketball

Kellen Smith, Ellis Tech: Junior scored 16 points to lead the Golden Eagles (2-5) past Grasso Tech, 57-52.

Caleb Evans, Ellis Tech: Junior scored 12 points in the Golden Eagles win over Grasso Tech.

Evan Merchant, Griswold: Junior scored 13 points but the Wolverines (1-2) fell at East Lyme, 52-38.

Girls basketball

Kylie Damble, Ellis Tech: Sophomore scored a game-high 15 points to lift the Golden Eagles (5-2) past Grasso Tech, 37-25.

Sonja Matheson, Griswold: Senior forward posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds but the Wolverines (5-3) fell 40-31 against Fitch.

Hailey Eliasson, Griswold: Senior guard scored 11 points in the Wolverines’ loss against Fitch.

Autumn Hanks, Norwich Tech: Freshman scored four points in the Warriors’ 40-13 loss against Windham Tech.

Boys swimming

Alex Ji, Norwich Free Academy: Senior captured first place in the 100 yard breaststroke during the Wildcats meet against Fitch Co-op. The Falcons prevailed, 100-61.

