Milwaukee, WI

Parent of Lesman Instrument strikes deal for another industrial automation firm

By Jason Bolton
Milwaukee Business Journal
Milwaukee Business Journal
 1 day ago
Milwaukee Business Journal

First U.S. hotel taps Waukesha firm's UV robots to sanitize rooms

The Melia Orlando Celebration hotel has contracted a Wisconsin tech firm to help keep its guest rooms Covid-clean. The 289-room hotel at 225 Celebration Place in Orlando, Florida, is the first hotel in the U.S. to team with Waukesha-based manufacturer of robotic UV sanitation solutions Surfacide to use the tech firm's Helios System. Helios is described as "a trio of light-emitting robots to kill deadly virus and microorganisms on surfaces and in the air" in a few minutes.
WAUKESHA, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Mason Wells sells Paragon Development Systems to Toronto firm

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., a Toronto-based information technology services provider, has purchased Paragon Development Systems from Mason Wells of Milwaukee. Power Breakfast featuring Aaron Jagdfeld of Generac. The premier business information and networking series in southeastern Wisconsin. It presents headline makers in a unique format - part presentation, part Q&A...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Dr. Richard Berger: World-Renowned Hip/Knee Replacement Surgeon Now in Milwaukee Area

Residents of Southeastern Wisconsin are fortunate to have access to a renowned orthopedic surgeon who has performed hip and knee replacements on celebrities, politicians, and elite athletes. Richard Berger, M.D., a pioneering hip and knee replacement surgeon at Rush University Medical Center, is known for his minimally invasive, outpatient procedures. Dr. Berger, who performs surgeries at North Shore Surgical Suites, Pleasant Prairie, WI, has a reputation for performing hip and knee replacement on elite athletes and celebrities. An article in the Chicago Tribune indicates that retired New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning, actor John Slattery of “Mad Men,” and even former U.S. President George W. Bush have had joint-replacement surgery from Dr. Berger. However, Dr. Berger modestly admits that he and his proficient medical team give the same undivided attention and concierge approach to every patient. “I get the most satisfaction from helping a teacher return to her classroom and a carpenter continue building houses,” Dr. Berger admits. “In their post-surgery visits, my patients often thank me for giving them their lives back.” Meet Debbie Lurie, an avid golfer and Milwaukee artist/designer whose knee replacement was performed by Dr. Berger in May of 2021. Within three weeks of surgery, Lurie was back on the putting green; within five weeks, she was playing 18 holes. “My friends couldn’t believe that I was playing that soon,” Lurie admits. “Dr. Berger’s minimally invasive procedure had me walking out the door after surgery and now I am playing golf better than I have in years.” Dr. Berger’s innovative surgical techniques, which are performed in an outpatient setting, emanate from his unique background -- he has a mechanical engineering undergraduate degree from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). What makes Dr. Berger’s minimally invasive procedures so novel is that they eliminate the need to cut muscle, ligaments, or tendons, thus allowing for a faster and more complete recovery. To date, he has performed more than 20,000 outpatient hip and knee replacements, more than any other surgeon in the country. While many of Dr. Berger’s patients return to running, swimming, or biking, there is one patient in particular who took his recovery to the next level. A former US Airforce Pararescue specialist, Milwaukee resident Ray Medley had an important question for Dr. Berger before his hip-replacement surgery. Medley wanted to know if he could return to skydiving, an extreme sport that he had not tried in nearly 30 years. Dr. Berger’s response? “Well, I’m not giving you this new hip to sit in front of the TV!” Within one month of surgery, Medley was in the dojo practicing martial arts. Within five months, he was hiking and climbing on vacation in El Dorado Canyon State Park. One year after his surgery, Medley was back to the skies. While many patients fly in from around the world to see Dr. Berger, Wisconsin residents can take advantage of his services without needing to travel. Dr. Berger’s partnership with Northshore Surgical Suites comes at a crucial time when the state of Wisconsin is seeing a growing number of people in need of joint replacements, as pointed out in a study conducted by Mayo Clinic and published in The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. The study notes that Wisconsin is one of three states with the “highest prevalence of total hip and total knee replacement.” Recognizing a need, Dr. Berger now operates on 80 to 100 Wisconsin residents per year. From pro athletes to politicians to people who are crazy enough to jump out of airplanes, Dr. Berger ensures that his patients return to the activities that they love—pain free. Reflecting on his return to the extreme sport of skydiving—and his over 1,000 jumps post-surgery—Ray Medley says it best: “Dr. Berger makes you feel like you can conquer the world.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee Business Journal

Milwaukee Mitchell airport needs more consistent business before projects can restart

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport experienced great recovery in 2021 as people took advantage of being able to travel again. New carriers came to Milwaukee, a milestone for the airport, and summer social leisure demand was at a high. But like others in the tourism industry, the airport also faced operational challenges linked to staffing shortages.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
ABOUT

The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee

