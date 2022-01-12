South Florida Weekly Fishing Report - Jan. 13, 2022

Offshore

Though the past week has been tough getting offshore with the rough seas and copious amounts of rain, the next few days should see a series of fronts push through and clear out most the clouds and inclement weather. The winds are also forecast to be west to northwest which should settle things down as well. Those factors combined with cooler air and an approaching full moon on Monday should make for some good fishing.

Off the Jensen Beach area the past week, there have been sailfish and dolphin found in 140 to 160 feet. Though the majority have been in that range, there have been reports of a few caught out as deep as 300 feet.

On the bottom, there have been some bigger vermilion snapper caught around Push Button Hill.

The lane snapper bite has been best at the six- and eight-mile reefs with a few muttons and mangroves in the mix.

Also around the six- and eight-mile reefs there have been a few king mackerel caught.

Working inside the high bar and north of the Juno Pier, Capt. Bill Taylor had his clients into good numbers of lane and yellowtail snapper this week.

Using either squid or threadfin herring, they also did well on mutton snapper in terms of numbers, but most of those were shorts.

Capt. Bill also said that the bite on blue runners was extremely hit or miss. He said they got 40 Monday morning and then only two during the afternoon trip.

There have been some good-sized king mackerel off of Jupiter the past few days. Drifting dead sardines in 110 to 130 feet has been working.

Off of the Boynton Beach area, there has been an uptick in the dolphin bite. Though they have been scattered, they have moved in with the consistent onshore winds. They are being found in as close as 120 feet and out to 600 feet of water. One key has been to look for circling birds and schools of flying fish. They are being caught trolling as well as on drifted baits.

The wahoo bite is still solid off of the central and south county areas. Capt. Bruce Cyr said the Lady K has had several in the last week that they have gotten on the troll. Not the 'weehoos' of December either, most of the fish being caught during the last week are in the 20- to 30-pound range. What are they being caught on? Depends on who you ask right now as they seem hitting a wide variety of baits. For artificials and skirts, one pattern seems to be that they are liking darker colors on the overcast days and brighter colors when the sun is shining. The bite should pick up even more in the next few days as those cold fronts make their way through and the full moon approaches on Monday.

Off of the Boynton area, the sailfish action remains good as well. They are being found in very shallow the past week. Anglers are getting hookups in as little as 30 feet of water where the sails can be seen blowing up schools of ballyhoo. Though kites and live baits are working well, drifted sardines are also leading to good catch and release action.

There have been a few king mackerel in the area, but they remain scattered and mostly small in the seven to 12-pound range. They are hitting drifted sardines as well as Got-Cha plugs. Anglers are also getting a few vertical jigging. They are being found in 90 to 150 feet.

Off Boynton there are cobia around right now. They seem to be shadowing the sharks and picking up scraps or targeting the fish they flush out on the bottom. Though most are small there are a few keepers being caught. Living On Island Time caught a 30-pounder this past week.

The snapper bite remains decent in the area with a mix of yellowtail, mangrove, lane and muttons. They are all being found in 40 to 115 feet.

Inshore

The pompano bite has slowly been picking up at the Jensen Causeway and could be a sign that more fish are beginning to move into the river.

Also at the causeways, the sheepshead bite has jumped up and had many anglers scrambling to find fiddler crabs for bait. The Snook Nook currently has them in stock.

At the Roosevelt and 10-cent bridges, there have been good numbers of black drum caught the past week and anglers working the channel markers in the area are reporting some nice triple tail catches.

If you're looking for snook, the top spots have been deeper into the St. Lucie River and up around the powerplant using live shrimp and artificial baits resembling shrimp.

Anglers working the beaches or along the beaches by boat are reporting a good Spanish mackerel bite. Though, with the wild weather it's been tough, they are hitting spoons and Gulfstream Flash Minnows. If they're there, but not wanting play, chumming with block of glass minnows will usually get them fired up.

Anglers working the beaches at the north end of Jupiter Island have done extremely well the past few days fishing for Spanish mackerel.

As a bonus there have been sheepshead traveling under those schools.

In a departure from recent weeks, there has been little to no bait around the Boynton Inlet the past week.

In addtion, there have been few anglers trying and no real action to report.

Inside the inlet, in the Intracoastal Waterway, there have been scattered schools of mullet as well as threadfin herring and pilchards found around the bridges.

At the Lantana Bridge, anglers are reporting catching small bluefish, mangrove snapper and sheepshead on live shrimp and clams.

Lake Okeechobee

Capt. Larry Wright said the bass bite has been very good the past few days. Not only have the numbers been good, but there have been some bigger fish. He said they've been averaging four to seven pounds with a couple a nine pounders in the mix. Though shiners have been by far the most effective bait, Capt. Larry did say that if you're going with a artificial, flukes, Senkos and Speed worms have all been working. Darker colors including blacks and blues are working best for the worms, however, one angler claimed that pink was the top color. Capt. Larry then joked that "if you throw anything at them long enough they'll probably take it." Working the middle ground, over the top of the eel grass and dollar pads, from Buckhead Ridge to Horse Island has been the best area.

For the speck fishermen, the bite is still good with guys getting 20 fish all the way up to their limit most nights using jigs.

All fishing report information courtesy of Alex at the Snook Nook in Jensen Beach, Black Dog Fishing Charters, Capt. Bruce Cyr and Capt. Larry Wright.