ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Offers Gift Cards, Scholarships To Vaccinated Kids

By Kim David
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

St Paul (KROC AM News) - Gifts cards and a shot at winning a huge college scholarship. That’s the latest offer from the state of Minnesota to families whose...

krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Paul, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Paul
Kat Kountry 105

Local DoorDash Driver Threatens To Spit In Food Orders After ‘Low Tips’

So, living where we live, in a more rural setting, I've never been totally sold on DoorDash. I mean if I want something to eat I'll either make it or go get it or go out to eat, that's pretty straightforward. Some folks have taken to DoorDash to order meals and deliver them, and some people have chosen to work for DoorDash, where they pick up the meal and drop it off. One DoorDasher in the area may soon be out of a job after going off online over tips, and at one point threatened to spit in certain people's orders!
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kat Kountry 105

Is Minnesota Seeing Another Shortage? This Time It’s Frozen Pizza

We like to joke around the office about the phrase 'supply chain' and 'supply chain shortages', namely we have begun to get sick of that phrase, well now it seems the 'supply chain' has made it personal. Apparently, we are starting to see the beginning of another round of shortages, this time it revolves around frozen pizza, specifically it seems that there just isn't enough Totino's Party Pizza to go around.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Gift Cards#College#Covid#Visa#Twitter
Kat Kountry 105

7 Minnesota Towns Make Top-100 Safe US Cities List, One Even Made The Top 25

People want to feel safe where they live, that is a fact. If you don't feel safe where you live it can have negative consequences on your life and health, but if you feel safe where you live the opposite if true, you'll sleep pretty well, and won't worry too much about letting your kids go outside and play. In the most recent list of safest cities in the US Minnesota had 7 cities make the list of top-100 safe cities in the US, according to CCTVCameraWorld.com, which used FBI crime stats to determine which US cities out of 7,000 cities worth of data was indeed the safest. One city in Minnesota even made the top-25 and it's located less than 30 miles from Faribault, and 55 miles from Minneapolis.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Vaccine Mandate in Minnesota’s Twin Cities

Minneapolis/St. Paul television station KSTP is reporting mandated vaccination / negative Covid test to get into certain businesses starting Wednesday, January 19, 2022. "Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Wednesday a temporary policy for establishments serving indoor food or beverages." The policy, which covers licenses...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Recipes
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy