NBA

Knicks recall Miles McBride after career night in G League

By Ryan Chichester
 1 day ago

Miles McBride’s latest stint in the G-League was as short as it was impactful.

The Knicks recalled the rookie on Wednesday morning after assigning him to Westchester on Tuesday. In between, McBride scored a career-high 39 points while shooting 15-for-26 from the floor and 5-for-9 from downtown. He also pitched in eight rebounds and nine assists in an all-around dominant effort.

With Westchester idle until Saturday, McBride will be available for the Knicks in Wednesday night’s game against the Mavericks. The 21-year-old hasn’t played more than three minutes in an NBA game since a loss to the Raptors on Jan. 2, when he shot just 1-for-6 from the floor in over 15 minutes of action.

McBride saw more time last month when the Knicks were dealing with injuries and COVID-19 cases, but New York has been trying Immanuel Quickley at point guard in addition to Alec Burks, while Kemba Walker should be nearing a return from his knee injury. So McBride, a second-round pick in the 2021 Draft, could be heading back to Westchester by this weekend.

DallasBasketball

Porzingis Reunion Cancelled: Mavs GAMEDAY vs. Knicks

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks carry a six-game win streak to Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks on Wednesday night. The last time the Mavs have won six games in a row was in 2016. While coach Jason Kidd serves his time in health and safety protocols, Dallas looks to win a third-straight game under acting head coach Sean Sweeney.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Blazers-Knicks Trade Features Robert Covington To New York

CJ McCollum has not played since December 4 due to a collapsed lung, Damian Lillard is dealing with an ongoing abdominal issue that will keep him out through at least January 23 and the Portland Trail Blazers are currently 15-24 this NBA season. Guys like Anfernee Simons, Larry Nance Jr....
NBA
Empire Sports Media

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau comes to the defense of Julius Randle as he ends of hate

When the New York Knicks were without power forward Julius Randle for two games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, they saw exactly how important he is to the team. The Knicks dropped both games to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors by 15 points, but they immediately started winning again once Randle returned with a vengeance as negativity brewed in the media.
NBA
New York City, NY
