Knicks recall Miles McBride after career night in G League

Miles McBride’s latest stint in the G-League was as short as it was impactful.

The Knicks recalled the rookie on Wednesday morning after assigning him to Westchester on Tuesday. In between, McBride scored a career-high 39 points while shooting 15-for-26 from the floor and 5-for-9 from downtown. He also pitched in eight rebounds and nine assists in an all-around dominant effort.

With Westchester idle until Saturday, McBride will be available for the Knicks in Wednesday night’s game against the Mavericks. The 21-year-old hasn’t played more than three minutes in an NBA game since a loss to the Raptors on Jan. 2, when he shot just 1-for-6 from the floor in over 15 minutes of action.

McBride saw more time last month when the Knicks were dealing with injuries and COVID-19 cases, but New York has been trying Immanuel Quickley at point guard in addition to Alec Burks, while Kemba Walker should be nearing a return from his knee injury. So McBride, a second-round pick in the 2021 Draft, could be heading back to Westchester by this weekend.

