Vermont begins taking online orders for free home COVID tests delivered to homes

By Summer Sorg, Burlington Free Press
 1 day ago

Update: As of Wednesday afternoon, all 350,000 Phase One Tests have been ordered.

Vermonters can now start requesting COVID-19 test kits online through Gov. Phil Scott ’s new pilot program, which aims to deliver half a million free tests across the state.

Households will be limited to two Quidel rapid-result antigen testing kits , each kit containing two tests.

“It could take up to a week for them to be delivered, and we expect that they will go very, very quickly,” Scott said.

Previously: You can soon have a COVID testing kit delivered to your house. How the program will work

How to request a free at-home COVID test kit

The kits can be requested at sayyescovidhometest.org .

The site Thursday morning repeatedly displayed the message: "Thank you for your interest in Say Yes! COVID Test. We are experiencing exceptionally heavy demand, please try again in the next hour."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dc4yn_0djgW9lR00

Test kits for schools and students

School guidelines for coronavirus testing have changed so that the responsibility for testing is now on parents, who will be able to access test kits from their respective schools.

Policy: A major shift in Vermont school COVID mitigation elicits angered responses from teachers

During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Scott addressed these changes and said these tests are separate from this pilot program.

The pilot program aims to increase access to timely test results during the most recent spike in sate cases of coronavirus brought on by the omicron variant.

Summer Sorg is a reporter for the Burlington Free Press. Email him at ssorg@freepressmedia.com,  or chat with him on Twitter: @asoga .

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont begins taking online orders for free home COVID tests delivered to homes

