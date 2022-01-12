Welcome home: Vermont National Guard units return from overseas deployment in Africa

Nearly 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers will return Thursday from Djibouti, Africa, where they were deployed as a part of "Task Force Iron Gray," last March, to provide security, crisis response and partnership outreach, according to a National Guard news release.

The task force consisted of over 1,000 soldiers, primarily comprised of 1st Battalion 102nd Infantry (Mountain), 86th IBCT (MTN) based out of Connecticut, and included the nearly 100 Soldiers from Vermont as well units from Maine, Massachusetts and Colorado, according to the news release.

The returning soldiers are expected to arrive at Building 90, Vermont Air National Guard Base. 106 NOC Drive, South Burlington, VT at approximately 4:55 p.m.

More soldiers from other task forces are expected to return from now through the first months of 2022, as over 950 Vermonters were deployed in 2021 to various locations across Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia in support of their federal missions.

