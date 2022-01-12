ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jon Lester announces retirement, St. Louis Cardinals lose potential pitching depth

By Gregg Palermo
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dbb6b_0djgW7zz00

ST. LOUIS–The Cardinals headed into the lockout with a starting rotation for 2022 which appears largely set, at least on paper. Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Dakota Hudson and Steven Matz are all signed for this coming season. But if 2021 taught people anything, it’s that you can never have enough depth on a pitching staff.

Jon Lester, who went 4-1 for the Cardinals after he was acquired by St. Louis at the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals, told ESPN that he’s retiring.

Lester pitched in 12 games for the Cardinals and along with JA Happ, another veteran lefty acquired at the deadline helped eat innings for a rotation that had lost several players to injury, which in turn also helped a bullpen that had spent much of the summer overworked.

There had been speculation during the season that the team could look to either of them for a return engagement in 2022.

Instead, at least with Lester, a career which included key wins against the Cardinals, first in the 2013 World Series for the Red Sox, and later, as part of the team that ended the championship drought for the rival Chicago Cubs, ends with his final MLB win coming while wearing the ‘Birds on the Bat.’

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Former Washington Player Jumps at Chance to Cook for Basketball Team

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Lexie Heinold has come full circle. The former Washington High School basketball player is back at the place where she played college basketball. But in a different capacity with students. “Being back on campus, I see them everyday,” Heinold said. “I get to interact with them when they come into the […]
WASHINGTON, IL
NESN

Jon Lester Explains Decision To Retire After 16 MLB Seasons

Jon Lester simply ran out of gas. Lester revealed to ESPN he’s retiring after 16 seasons in Major League Baseball, nine of which he spent with the Boston Red Sox before stops with the Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals. The decision isn’t shocking, seeing...
MLB
arcamax.com

Paul Sullivan: Jon Lester only pitched 6 seasons in Chicago, but the Cubs need to retire his number

CHICAGO — Now that Jon Lester has called it quits on his 16-year career, the Chicago Cubs need to pick a good day in 2022 to retire his No. 34, assuming there is a season. The organization already has retired five numbers: No. 14 (Ernie Banks), No. 26 (Billy Williams), No. 10 (Ron Santo), No. 23 (Ryne Sandberg) and No. 31 (Fergie Jenkins and Greg Maddux).
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
NBC Chicago

Jon Lester Retires, Cubs' David Ross, Willson Contreras React

Cubs react to Jon Lester's retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a decorated 16-season big-league career, Jon Lester is hanging up his spikes. Lester, the former Cubs ace who helped bring a championship to the North Side, announced he's retiring Wednesday in an interview with ESPN's Jesse Rogers.
MLB
CBS Boston

Three-Time World Series Champ Jon Lester Announces Retirement After 16 MLB Seasons

BOSTON (CBS) — After a 16-year career in Major League Baseball that saw him bring World Series titles to both the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, Jon Lester has announced his retirement. The 38-year-old lefty called it a career on Wednesday. Lester retires with a 200-117 record and a 3.66 ERA during the regular season, to go along with a 9-7 record and 2.51 ERA during the postseason. Lester won three World Series rings during his career — two with the Red Sox and one with the Cubs — sporting a 4-1 record and a 1.77 ERA in the Fall...
MLB
NECN

Jon Lester, Former Red Sox Ace and World Series Champ, Retires From MLB

Former Red Sox ace and postseason star Jon Lester is retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. One of the best postseason pitchers in recent major league history is calling it quits. Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester announced his MLB retirement Wednesday morning, telling ESPN's...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Steven Matz
Person
Dakota Hudson
elitesportsny.com

Jon Lester, former New York Yankees nemesis, retires from baseball

Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs lefty Jon Lester has retired from baseball. Veteran lefty and longtime New York Yankees nemesis Jon Lester has retired from baseball, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. As both a New York Yankees fan and sportswriter who covers them, this is certainly bittersweet....
MLB
NBC Sports

Former Red Sox ace and postseason star Jon Lester is retiring

One of the best postseason pitchers in recent major league history is calling it quits. Former Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs left-hander Jon Lester announced his MLB retirement Wednesday morning, telling ESPN's Jesse Rogers his body can longer hold up over a full MLB season. "I'd like to think...
MLB
NESN

Dustin Pedroia Pays Tribute To Jon Lester After Pitcher Retires

Over the last year, two pivotal players in Boston Red Sox World Series wins have announced their retirements. Dustin Pedroia, after dealing with lingering knee pain, called it a career last year. And on Wednesday morning, Jon Lester announced his retirement from baseball after a 16-year run that began in Boston.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#The Washington Nationals#Espn#The Red Sox#Ciproud Com
Keene Sentinel

Jon Lester, former Boston Red Sox pitcher, retires after 16-year MLB career

Former Red Sox All-Star starter Jon Lester has retired after 16 major-league seasons, he told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. Lester, who pitched for the Sox from 2006 to 2014, was a free agent after splitting last season between the Nationals and Cardinals. Lester, who just turned 38, exits the game...
MLB
FOX 2

TKO: Lester joins other baseball greats to end a career in St. Louis

TKO: “The Kilcoyne Opinion” reacts to Jon Lester’s retirement on Wednesday. The 16 year MLB lefthanded pitcher ends his career as a Cardinal after great seasons with the Red Sox and Cubs. He’s not the first player who achieved great things with other teams to do that to end his playing career here. Will Clark, […]
MLB
Boston

Jon Lester, two-time champion with Red Sox, announces retirement

Lester was a three-time All-Star with the Red Sox and was part of Boston's World Series titles in 2007 and 2013. Red Sox hero Jon Lester is calling it a career after 16 seasons. The 38-year-old veteran pitcher that was part of two World Series titles in Boston cited wear...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
bleachernation.com

The Love for Jon Lester Pours In

With Jon Lester announcing his retirement from baseball today, the love poured in from all corners. As did the fun memories. I figured you might want to share in them with me today, so I rounded up what I saw out there. Scroll and enjoy:
MLB
bleachernation.com

Jon Lester is Retiring

He will forever be remembered as the big lefty who took a chance on the Chicago Cubs, who helped build them up into a contender, who always stepped up in the postseason, and who won a World Series. He was one of the best signings in Cubs history. And now...
MLB
The Eagle-Tribune

Red Sox should consider retiring Jon Lester's number

One of the greatest big game pitchers of his generation is calling it a career. Jon Lester, the former Red Sox ace and a three-time World Series champion, told ESPN’s Jesse Rogers this week that he’s retiring after 16 seasons. Lester split his final season between Washington and St. Louis after a highly successful six-year run with the Chicago Cubs, and the big lefty finishes a five-time All-Star with a 200-117 record, 3.66 ERA and 2,488 strikeouts.
MLB
nbcboston.com

Jon Lester's Retirement a Reminder of How Badly Red Sox Botched His Exit

Tomase: As Jon Lester retires, a reminder of where Red Sox went wrong originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Henry has called it the biggest mistake of his Red Sox tenure, and he'll get no argument from me. It's not Carl Crawford or Bobby Valentine or Adrian Gonzalez or...
MLB
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

407
Followers
348
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy