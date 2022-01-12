ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Compare and contrast: King Day speakers of NAACP and state of Arkansas. Plus more criticism of the state platform for Mike HuckabeeNAACP plans virtual event in Little Rock for ML King Day

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Little Rock NAACP’s annual “marade” for M.L. King Day will go virtual this year because of the pandemic. The timing might or might not present a conflict for those favored with an invite to the state-sponsored prayer breakfast that day at which the keynoter will be former Gov. Mike Huckabee,...

arktimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Arkansas Times

The semi-secret ‘interfaith’ prayer breakfast featuring opponents of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act

The state-sponsored “interfaith prayer breakfast” on M.L. King Day at the Governor’s Mansion continues to draw attention for unseemly appearances. For one thing, is it really an “interfaith” event? A former Baptist preacher, Mike Huckabee, an opponent of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act who’s often given to Trumpian denunciations of political opponents, is the keynote speaker. So a Christian of a sort will be on hand.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

The Asa Falls Short Edition

On this week’s podcast, Max Brantley and Lindsey Millar talk about the latest coronavirus news and Governor Hutchinson’s leadership or lack thereof at this stage of the pandemic. They also talk about former Gov. Mike Huckabee’s controversial upcoming speech at Arkansas Martin Luther King commission MLK Day event on Monday and an ethics complaint filed against state Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

House passes voting rights legislation; Arkansas congressmen say no

The four Arkansas congressmen who declined to restore the voting rights act are all on the invitation-only guest list for the Mike Huckabee-keynoted prayer breakfast being thrown by the state Martin Luther King Jr. Commission on ML King Day. Also on the list are the Arkansas Senators, John Boozman and Tom Cotton, who will vote against the legislation. Also an invitee, I should have mentioned earlier, is a Republican state senator, Charles Beckham, who won few friends in high school in Mississippi by wearing Ku Klux Klan regalia to scare Black classmates.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Times

The governor’s silence on the vaccine requirement for health workers is not leadership

Governor Hutchinson’s silence was deafening Thursday on a matter on which his leadership could enhance the health of Arkansas citizens. Yes, he joined the Republican ovation for the U.S. Supreme Court decision killing the Biden administration workplace safety rule requiring employees of large businesses to either be vaccinated or tested regularly for COVID-19 to reduce the dangers of infection of other workers and customers.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

So now sedition charges have been filed in Jan. 6 riot

No more of the where’s-the-sedition-beef from Republicans. The Justice Department announces the indictment of the leader of Oath Keepers and 10 others for seditious conspiracy in charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Eight others affiliated with Oath Keepers already had been charged in related cases.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Times

Mayor urges patience as COVID surges

This from Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. While the COVID infections reported in Little Rock and across Arkansas continue to be at extremely high levels, Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., is assuring Little Rock residents that City services will continue. However, he cautions residents to have patience when it comes to non-emergency services.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Times

Republican opponent of French Hill draws endorsement

An endorsement by a far-right group of Republican U.S. Rep. French Hill’s opponent in the Republican primary might not be worth much. But sure, it’s more valuable than an endorsement from, say, the Arkansas Blog. And, heck, who knows about Arkansas Republican voters. Hill might be helped in...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mike Huckabee
Arkansas Times

Another challenger emerges for Sen. Bob Ballinger

Of Harrison, a retired Air Force colonel and current CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, has announced as a Republican candidate for Senate District 28, essentially the district currently represented by Sen. Bob Ballinger. Ballinger has announced plans to seek re-election and Rep. Keith Slape of Compton has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#M L King Day#Foi#St Luke Ame Church#Faith For Black Lives#Senate#African American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NAACP
Arkansas Times

Today’s news: Jan. 6 and COVID

Can you believe the party of Trump is calling Joe Biden’s truth-telling about Trump lies as divisive on the anniversary of the Trump-inspired insurrection? That’s the top of the news roundup today. The line is open.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Times

Arkansas Times

Little Rock, AR
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
764K+
Views
ABOUT

Arkansas's source for news, politics & entertainment.

 https://arktimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy