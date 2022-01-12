Compare and contrast: King Day speakers of NAACP and state of Arkansas. Plus more criticism of the state platform for Mike HuckabeeNAACP plans virtual event in Little Rock for ML King Day

The four Arkansas congressmen who declined to restore the voting rights act are all on the invitation-only guest list for the Mike Huckabee-keynoted prayer breakfast being thrown by the state Martin Luther King Jr. Commission on ML King Day. Also on the list are the Arkansas Senators, John Boozman and Tom Cotton, who will vote against the legislation. Also an invitee, I should have mentioned earlier, is a Republican state senator, Charles Beckham, who won few friends in high school in Mississippi by wearing Ku Klux Klan regalia to scare Black classmates.

