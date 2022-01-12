WATCH: 2022 State of the Judiciary address

DES MOINES, IOWA — Chief Justice Susan Christensen of the Iowa Supreme Court is addressing the Iowa legislature on Wednesday morning at 10:00am in the annual State of the Judiciary address. Christensen will look back on the challenges and successes of the court system in the last year, and look ahead to hurdles Iowa’s legal system will face in the next year.

