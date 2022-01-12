ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump abruptly ends NPR interview

By Maureen Breslin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

NPR is reporting that former President Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview after being pressed on his repeated baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

