ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Five startups selected for AccelerateBaltimore’s 2022 cohort

By Laura Stewart
baltimorefishbowl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Emerging Technology Center has chosen five early-stage startups to participate in its accelerator program, AccelerateBaltimore. The startups run the gamut of products and services, from a dating app that awards cash prizes to successful matchmakers to the next Airbnb for private yachts and jet skis. Each startup will...

baltimorefishbowl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

Five Revenue Models That Can Drive Growth For AI Startups

Jason Schoettler is co-founder and managing partner of Calibrate Ventures, a venture capital firm that invests in visionary entrepreneurs. Artificial intelligence (AI) is one of today’s most hyped technologies. Every startup, it seems, calls itself an “AI company.” And with widespread advances in data capture and manipulation, cloud computing and machine learning becoming low-cost and mainstream, that claim is not far from the truth. Many tech companies today do leverage some sort of AI. However, true AI startups — ones whose products are built on proprietary, computational, deep-tech AI — are just now emerging in larger numbers, finding markets for their technology among a wide range of industries eager to automate their businesses. Startups and larger tech companies bringing AI technologies to market still need to select the right revenue models to drive profits.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

A startup founder’s guide to allocating equity grants

Equity isn’t a new concept. Public and private companies have been using stock options (or RSUs) to recruit, motivate and retain talent for decades. However, equity compensation has grown in importance when it comes to hiring, retaining and aligning incentives across all employees, not just senior executives. This is...
MARKETS
Photonics.com

Luminate Accelerator Continues Support of Photonics Industry as Cohort-Five Application Period Nears a Close

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 — As members of its first four cohorts continue to ascend the commercial optics and photonics landscape, the Rochester, N.Y.-based Luminate accelerator is less than one week away from the close of applications for finalists for its fifth cohort. The largest business accelerator for optics, photonics, and imaging (OPI) startups crowned its most recent winner in September, upon the completion of the six-month program that aims to speed the commercialization of finalists’ technologies and businesses.
ROCHESTER, NY
bizjournals

Bronto's Colopy raises $20M to support next generation of Triangle startups

Nearly seven years after selling Durham’s Bronto Software to Netsuite for $200 million, serial entrepreneur Joe Colopy and his new fund have raised $20 million. Jurassic Capital – whose name is a play on Bronto, the email marketing firm Colopy bootstrapped with co-founder Chaz Felix – launched two years ago. This week, Colopy confirmed the initial closing of the inaugural fund, Jurassic Capital Growth Fund I, at more than $20 million in investor commitments.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#Toys#Acceleratebaltimore#Healthcare#Expertscape#Kiinetics#The Abell Foundation#G Haven Esports#Ai#Opal Htm Inc
University of Arkansas

Mentors Wanted for Science Venture Studio's EMPOWER Cohort

The Science Venture Studio is seeking mentors to pair with five women in the studio's EMPOWER accelerator, a 16-week program assisting Arkansas women and non-binary folks in STEM fields with bringing their ideas to market through non-dilutive federal funding. Mentees in the EMPOWER program will master the skills impacting innovation,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
bizneworleans.com

12 Startup Companies Selected for the Idea Village Accelerator Program

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village has released the list of 12 startup companies that will participate in its 2022 VILLAGEx program. Over the next four months, the nonprofit business accelerator will support entrepreneurs and founders by providing access to mentorship, subject matter expertise and other resources, including marketing and design services, legal counsel in partnership with Jones Walker LLP and fundraising preparation.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
siliconbayounews.com

Meet the New VILLAGEx Accelerator Cohort

VILLAGEx is a mentor-driven accelerator program for technology-enabled startups in the New Orleans area. From January through May, the selected founders will be provided with connections and resources they need to scale their businesses rapidly. The Idea Village said they received an unprecedented number of quality applications for this upcoming...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
Forbes

Five Key Content Marketing Principles For Startups

James O'Connor is Director of Marketing at Go Solar Group, a residential solar company. One of the most frequent questions I receive from startup owners running businesses built on lead generation is, “Where do I start with content marketing?” Before I answer this question, I share a thought that I generally keep to myself: Content marketing is easy. You just have to catch rays of sunlight in a jar and prism their light into the entire “webosphere.” From there, I breathe in and proceed to cover the following points in a nutshell.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Triad Inno's Startups to Watch: Minerva Lithium

Editor's note: Over the next two days we'll be introducing Triad Inno's Startups to Watch, a new program that highlights early-stage companies primed for a big year. The feature is a key component of our new Triad Inno platform emphasizing entrepreneurship as a dynamo to move this region forward.
MARKETS
aithority.com

ABCT, Connecticut’s Newest Accelerator Program for Biosciences Ventures, Announces 2022 Cohort of Life Science Startups

ABCT, the Accelerator for Biosciences in Connecticut, announced the second cohort of emerging biosciences ventures invited to participate in the annual program. Nine ventures will participate in the 6.5-month-long program that features business education to develop fundable business plans and a professional network. All startups will receive an entrepreneur coach; access to active business professionals; and support with preparation to pitch to investors. The program will culminate in a pitch day for each individual venture scheduled for Thursday, May 12, 2022.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wraltechwire.com

Startup resources: An NCSU exec’s favorites for entrepreneurs

RALEIGH – Getting started with entrepreneurship can be overwhelming. Having resources to help point you in the right direction can make things a little easier. At NC State Entrepreneurship we have many resources and staff that are ready to assist you in your journey! If you’re an entrepreneur and have marketing related questions, we have the perfect person to connect you with.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Vietnam Could Be Asia's Next Startup Hub, VC Says

Vietnam’s nascent startup sector is on pace to be the region’s next tech hub, according to Binh Tran, co-founder of Ascend Vietnam Ventures. Venture funding for startups in Vietnam reached $2.1 billion last year, up from just $48 million in 2017, he said on Bloomberg Television’s “AseanAhead” segment. The sector is now attracting top tier Silicon Valley venture capitalists, including Goodwater Capital LLC, Accel Partners LP and Altos Ventures Management Inc, said Tran, co-founder of Klout Inc. who relocated to Vietnam from the San Francisco in 2020.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Sourcing Journal

C&A Splits with Mustang to Focus on Own Denim Brand

After opening its own jeans production facility in Germany last year, European fashion retail chain C&A announced it will cut ties with longstanding denim brand partner Mustang. Currently, Mustang products are offered in the women’s, men’s and boys’ departments in 503 C&A stores throughout Europe and online. By August, Mustang will exit 303 C&A stores, and will finalize its termination by next year. The move comes after what C&A considers a successful four-year partnership, with Mustang helping the retailer attract new customers and increase sales. “With Mustang, C&A has achieved the goal of appealing to new target groups and strengthening the jeans...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy