La'Darius Marshall has been a fan favorite on Cheer since the first season premiered in early 2020. The Navarro College cheerleader impressed viewers with his skills on the mat and charmed everyone with his personality. So when we found out partway through season two that Marshall not only left Navarro but also did so on not-so-great terms, we were understandably disappointed. If you haven't yet made it through season two — or if you have and just need a better breakdown of what happened — here's what we know.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO