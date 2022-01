Imagine, if you can, a truck driver who doesn’t sleep but never gets tired. Or a logistics system where the freight driver can run 24/7 without taking a break. The American trucking industry is an essential economic engine and employer. With the help of autonomous technology, the trucking industry can produce better outcomes for consumers, logistics systems and pedestrian vehicles. In an autonomous future, trucking can be safer and more efficient, but reaching this goal will take concerted effort and leadership from developers and regulators.

