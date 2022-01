NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Adult Education program will offer a free citizenship course that is slated to begin this month. The course will take place in Room 2 of Trinity-on-Main, located at 19 Chestnut St. The program will consist of 15 classes that begin Saturday, Jan. 22 and will meet from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. The classes will meet Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5, 12 and 26, March 5, 12, 19 and 26, April 2, 23, 30 and May 7, 12 and 21.

