ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Covid-19: 14 more Covid-related deaths and 2,980 cases

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Northern Ireland's Department of Health has reported 14 more Covid-19-related deaths on Thursday. The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic now stands at 3,031. Deaths...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tens of thousands have died at home without adequate care during pandemic, charity warns

Tens of thousands of people are likely to have died in their houses without adequate care during the pandemic, The Independent has learned.Almost 67,000 people are thought to have passed away at home in the past two years without access to treatment such as pain medication, or with care in their final days having to be coordinated by family members, according to analysis by Hospice UK.The charity has warned this represents a “drastic” increase in the number of people dying at home, with health and social care providers finding it difficult to respond. Although the charity said the actual figure...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOLR10 News

COVID case-fatality rate declining in Missouri as more infections, fewer deaths reported

As COVID case totals stay near record highs in Missouri, the state's case-fatality rate—the ratio of diagnosed cases ending in death—has declined over time as more people contract the virus and survive. However, it is important to understand that the increase in cases has also led to rapid growth in COVID hospitalizations, further straining the healthcare industry.
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Daily Covid cases at lowest level for a month as Omicron infections ‘plateau’ in parts of UK

The UK has reported its lowest daily number of new coronavirus cases in the past month.A total of 81,713 Covid cases were recorded within a 24-hour period up to 9am on Saturday– the lowest daily level since 15 December.Another 287 people died within 28 days of a positive Covid test – bringing the total to 151,899 since the beginning of the pandemic, figures from the government show. Separate data published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 176,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.The number of deaths have fallen on each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Republic Of Ireland#Bbc News Ni#Lft#Pcr#The Department Of Health#14 56 Gmt Source
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 7K Cases Reported Sunday As Hospitalizations & Positivity Rate Continue To Decline

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland recorded 7,870 new cases of COVID-19 while the state’s positivity rate and hospitalizations continued to drop, according to data released Sunday by the Maryland Department of Health. The latest round of health department data shows hospitalizations fell by 156 during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients currently being treated by hospitals throughout Maryland to 3,122. The statewide COVID-19 positivity rate is 21.91%, a 0.94% decrease. A total of 899,672 cases have been documented in Maryland since the outset of the pandemic. A total of 12,416 Marylanders have now died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 6,537 New Cases, Hospitalizations Dip To 3,062

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just over 3,000 Marylanders were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, a week after hospitalizations peaked at 3,462, according to the latest data from the Maryland Department of Health. Hospitalizations fell by 60 over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of COVID-19 patients in Maryland to 3,062. Of those, 2,470 are adults in acute care and 555 are adults the ICU, while 29 children are in acute care and eight more are in the ICU. The state reported 6,537 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, meaning 906.209 cases have been confirmed in Maryland since the pandemic began. The positivity...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Chief Medical Officer urges pregnant women to get vaccinated

The Chief Medical Officer has issued a fresh call for pregnant women to get vaccinated.The warning comes as the spread of the Omicron variant continues to cause high case numbers in Northern Ireland.Professor Sir Michael McBride said that new evidence confirmed that having Covid-19 during pregnancy creates a “far higher risk than having the vaccine”.The Chief Medical Officer was referring to a new study from the University of Edinburgh, which found that women who got Covid-19 towards the end of their pregnancy were at an increased risk of birth-related complications.Vaccination is the most effective way you can protect yourself and...
WORLD
kttn.com

Five area health departments report on new COVID-19 cases; COVID-19 related death reported in Harrison County

A COVID-19-related death has been added for Harrison County. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that, as of January 12th, there were 29 deaths total. There had also been an increase of 13 cases since January 11th, raising that total to 1,777. Forty-four cases were active for Harrison County. There had been 1,363 confirmed cases and 414 probable cases.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Children aged 5-11 with medical conditions invited for Covid vaccines

Children aged between five and 11 who have medical conditions which put them at greater risk from coronavirus will be invited for their first vaccine doses this week.Letters will also be sent to young people aged 12 to 15 who are at particular risk inviting them for a booster jag, with this taking place 12 weeks after their last primary dose.For five to 11-year-olds, letters will be sent from health boards from this week onwards.The Scottish Government says five to 11-year-olds who are household contacts of people with immune suppression will be invited to receive their vaccination in due course.Health...
KIDS
CBS Miami

Florida Weekly COVID-19 Cases Hit 430,000

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – With the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus continuing to spread, Florida totaled more than 430,000 cases of COVID-19 during the week that ended Thursday, according to a report released Friday by the state Department of Health. The 430,297 cases brought the total for the past four weeks to a reported 1.252 million cases. During the four previous weeks in November and the first half of December, the state totaled 63,477 cases — showing the massive effect the omicron variant has had recently in driving up infections. In all, Florida has had a reported 4.99 million COVID-19 cases and 63,158 resident deaths since the pandemic started in early 2020, according to Department of Health numbers. (©2022 CBS Local Media. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Australia has record COVID-19 deaths, hospitals under stress

Australia reported a record high of COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, and its second-largest state declared an emergency in hospitals to cope with surging patient admissions and a staffing shortage due to the coronavirus.The 74 deaths occurred in its three most populous states. New South Wales reported 36, Victoria reported 22 and Queensland 16. The previous daily record was 59 coronavirus-related deaths on Sept. 4, 2020.Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said there were signs that New South Wales’ infection rate was peaking and Victoria was near a plateau.The New South Wales government has ruled out a return to lockdown to counter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BOCANEWSNOW

FEDS: 68 Died Sunday From COVID In Florida Hospitals, But What’s Real?

Numbers All Over The Place. Is COVID Declining Or Worsening? BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If one thing is clear in the latest round of COVID-19 numbers from Florida, it’s that no one has any idea what numbers are real, or at the very […] The article FEDS: 68 Died Sunday From COVID In Florida Hospitals, But What’s Real? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy