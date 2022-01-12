ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: What Putin really wants from the Ukraine crisis

Cover picture for the articleGrave may have been the mistakes of Donald Rumsfeld, but George W. Bush’s first defense secretary did have a gift for memorable phrases. One of them — “weakness is provocative” — explains the predicament we again find ourselves in with Russia’s belligerence against Ukraine and...

Fox News

Putin is picking a fight he can't win with Ukraine

I almost feel sorry for Russian President Vladimir Putin. As talks over Ukraine fall flat, Putin is picking a fight he can’t win. When President Joe Biden gave up Afghanistan, Putin saw a golden opportunity to play hardball with NATO over Ukraine. But NATO isn’t giving in to Putin’s outrageous demands for the alliance to kick out members like Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and others who joined after 1997.
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
Business Insider

5 weapons Russia would likely use to attack Ukraine

Russia has massed troops near Ukraine's border in what is suspected to be preparation for an invasion. Russia's intentions remain unclear, but if it does take military action it has many potent weapons to use. These are the top five weapons the Russians could employ in ground warfare against Ukrainian...
AFP

Russia-led troops begin pullback from Kazakhstan

Russian troops were loading onto planes taking-off from Kazakhstan Thursday after President Vladimir Putin said their mission to quell protests that turned into unprecedented violence in the Central Asian country had ended. At a ceremony marking the end of the mission, soldiers lined up as anthems from each of the six member countries were played before official speeches.
AFP

EU ministers reject Russian 'pressure' over Ukraine

European Union ministers said Thursday that they would not negotiate with Russia over Ukraine's future while Moscow was massing troops at its neighbour's border. Washington and its allies have accused Russia of planning an invasion after deploying some 100,000 troops along Ukraine's border "So far no shot has been fired, and no border crossed, and that is a good thing," said Luxembourg's foreign minister, Jean Asselborn, as he arrived for the meeting.
AFP

OSCE says dialogue 'imperative' to defuse Ukraine crisis

The world's largest security body on Thursday called for "imperative" dialogue to defuse the mounting crisis on Ukraine's border where Russian troops have massed, sparking fears of war. The West has accused Russia of deploying tanks, artillery and about 100,000 soldiers on Ukraine's war-torn eastern border in recent weeks, in what NATO says is preparation for an invasion. But Moscow says this is a response to what it sees as the growing presence of NATO in its sphere of influence, where it fiercely opposes the expansion of the Atlantic alliance. Moscow and Washington underlined their "fundamental" differences on European security during tense talks in Geneva and Brussels earlier this week.
AFP

US says jury out on Russia intent after week of crisis talks

The United States said Thursday that Russia had not decided whether to invade Ukraine, but that the West was ready for all possibilities after a week of crisis talks. Russian officials discussed tensions in a Vienna meeting with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the third round of diplomacy this week after talks directly with the United States and with NATO. Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security advisor, said that the United States was under "no illusions" about Russia but hoped that a peaceful solution remained possible.
TIME

If Anyone Can Talk Russia Out of Invading Ukraine, It's Probably Wendy Sherman

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. In Wendy Sherman’s world, rationality rules. For the Deputy Secretary of State, the players look at the field as it is set, weigh risk and reward, concessions and consequences and then make the best choice for their self-interest. Sentimentality and nostalgia are for suckers. When the parties enjoy a common understanding of the carrots and sticks, ultimately a logical ending comes to pass—even if it doesn’t always translate into a clear political win back home.
POLITICO

Inside Biden’s secretive weapons shipment to Ukraine

With help from Betsy Woodruff Swan, Paul McLeary, Lee Hudson and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. CNN successfully raised NatSec Daily’s collective eyebrow with this tidbit buried deep in a Monday evening story: The United States secretly greenlit weapons transfers to Ukraine in the middle of a tense standoff with Russia.
POTUS

