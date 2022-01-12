ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Arrests Made After Off-Duty LAPD Cop Fatally Ambushed While House-Hunting With Girlfriend

By Rachel Olding
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Four people have been arrested after an off-duty LAPD cop was fatally ambushed by a group of armed robbers on Monday night as he was house hunting with his girlfriend. Fernando Arroyas, 27, had been on...

KTLA

4 arrested in fatal shooting of off-duty LAPD officer

Four people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an off-duty Los Angeles police officer earlier this week, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials however, did not release any further information about what the people were arrested on suspicion of, and they have not been identified. Fernando Arroyos was gunned […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

