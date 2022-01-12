Alamogordo Public Schools talks about timing, local control of social studies standard

The social studies curriculum standards proposed by the New Mexico Public Education Department were met with scrutiny about the seemingly short period of time between reviewing the proposed standards and their implementation.

Alamogordo Public Schools administrators spoke to The Alamogordo Daily News about where the process is now and what local controls are in place for the proposed standards' implementation.

"Curriculum, development, materials, analysis of what textbooks we're looking to use; there's a huge amount of study that goes into that that you just can't fast-track," Alamogordo Public Schools Superintendent Kenneth Moore said. "I'm very happy that we're able to have at least some more time on these standards and it'll be good to see what the changes may be when PED puts out there a version of the standards after them taking into account the public input."

The process was slowed down due to New Mexico Public Education Department going through the comments submitted on the proposed social studies standards, Alamogordo Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Colleen Tagle said.

"I think they know they have to take a serious look at it and I think that's what our community wanted," Tagle said. "Some people said it nicer than others, but they wanted to be heard. That's why I think on the local level we encourage people to go to the State. That's who's making the decisions."

Tagle said communication issues between the Alamogordo Public Schools Board of Education and the public about what was in the proposed social studies standards led to the spreading of false information last year.

"Some of that we have to own because we didn't fill the marketplace with accurate information," Tagle said. "We are working on doing a better job on that... If people don't trust us or if we don't give them the information, we've got to do a better job."

At the time of implementation, school districts choose parts of the proposed social studies standards to implement in respective school districts.

"Whatever the standards are, we still have local control on how we implement them at the school level," Moore said. "We take those standards; we choose our own curriculum. We make our own learning objectives from the standards and we still have quite a bit of local control whatever those standards turn out to be."

The proposed social studies standards will not be implemented until the 2023-2024 school year. The original implementation time was set for the 2022-2023 school year.

In September 2021, the Alamogordo Public Schools Board of Education approved a petition requesting the New Mexico Public Education Department grant the board and the community more time to review the proposed social studies standards.

"I think that is a good sign that our board supports what our community is saying and that we do as well," Moore said.

The petition came after some public forums, discussion at board meetings and a work session to discuss the petition and the social studies standards.

The petition requesting more time was approved on a three-to-one margin with Alamogordo Public Schools Board of Education member Angela Cadwallader being the sole vote against.

"I guess I don't understand why we don't just say right now that we don't like (the proposed social studies standard) and we're not going to accept it instead of kicking the can down the road and dealing with it in another year," Cadwallader said during the Sept. 24 work session. "I just feel like we should just be firm about it and say 'no, we don't like it and we're not going to accept it so get back to work.'"

