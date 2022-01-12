ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri redistricting could ultimately benefit Democrats

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
 1 day ago

Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel is speaking out on redistricting efforts in the state. He tells Marc Cox that there is a chance that Democrats in Missouri stand to benefit from the process.

“It would actually be a 5-3 map by the end of the decade,” says Eigel.

Polls matter… well, some do

On the other you have Trafalgar. This is a polling agency that has been remarkably accurate for several election cycles in a row, yet gets very little mainstream credit outside of Fox News.
