Missouri redistricting could ultimately benefit Democrats
Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel is speaking out on redistricting efforts in the state. He tells Marc Cox that there is a chance that Democrats in Missouri stand to benefit from the process.
“It would actually be a 5-3 map by the end of the decade,” says Eigel.
Listen to his explanation above.
