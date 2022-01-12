Missouri redistricting could ultimately benefit Democrats

Missouri State Senator Bill Eigel is speaking out on redistricting efforts in the state. He tells Marc Cox that there is a chance that Democrats in Missouri stand to benefit from the process.

“It would actually be a 5-3 map by the end of the decade,” says Eigel.

Listen to his explanation above.

LEARN MORE ABOUT DEFENSE OF LIBERTY IX EVENT’

© 2022 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved. | iStock / Getty Images Plus

For more listen live to 97.1 FM Talk: