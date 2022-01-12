ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona lawmaker proposes ban on taxpayer-funded ransomware payouts

By Cole Lauterbach | The Center Square
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

Any public entity in Arizona that’s held ransom for its digital assets could not pay the ransom to get those assets back, under a new proposal.

State Rep. Shawnna LM Bolick, R-Phoenix, filed two bills Tuesday that would ban state or local entities from paying off a ransomware attack.

A ransomware attack is typically described as a situation where an entity’s sensitive or valuable data is encrypted or taken from it by another entity asking to be paid in exchange for its safe return. The Federal Bureau of Investigation advises against paying for information that’s held captive in this manner, as it not only enables more ransomware attacks but often doesn’t result in the entity giving the information back.

The FBI says ransomware can be downloaded in a number of ways, including by opening an email attachment, clicking an ad or a link, or visiting a corrupted website containing malware.

House Bill 2145 bans any such payment by the state or any political subdivision to reacquire data held ransom. House Bill 2146 requires any unit of government subject to a ransomware attack to report the situation to the state Department of Homeland Security.

“As more data security breaches and ransomware attacks are on the rise, we must ensure the bad actors are not receiving compensation for these breaches,” said Bolick. “I have sponsored two bills to prohibit ransomware payment and to notify the Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security of data security breaches, so there can be a coordinated effort to push back against this malfeasance.”

An October 2020 report from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network found exchanges and other financial institutions reported $590 million in ransomware payments in the first half of 2021. The report said that exceeds 2020’s total of $416 million.

"Further, paying a ransom incentivizes and emboldens cyber criminals to target more organizations," Bolick said. "Worse, ransom payments may be used to fund other illicit activity. With the additional policies and reporting requirements in place, Arizona can be recognized as a top leader in this country when it comes to responding and shutting down this criminal activity.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
KRON4 News

California lawmakers to debate universal healthcare proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers on Tuesday will start debating whether to create the nation’s first universal health care system in a key measure of whether the proposal will muster the support it needs to pass this year — and be sent to voters who would decide whether to approve he payment method. The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona lawmaker to isolate with COVID-19 as session begins

PHOENIX (AP) - A new member of the Arizona Legislature says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and is staying home. Democratic Rep. Marcelino Quiñonez announced the infection Thursday on Twitter, four days into the legislative session. He says he has no symptoms. Democrats have decried the decision by...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRQE News 13

State lawmaker proposes bill to fund nursing education

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lawmakers are already filing bills to attack the state’s severe nurse shortage by getting more people to take up the profession. Lawmakers want to fill 6,000 vacant nursing spots here in New Mexico. One idea is to help pay back student loans for nursing students and the other is to boost […]
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawnna
WPFO

Bill proposes giving surplus money to Maine taxpayers

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- State lawmakers are weighing in on a proposal to return extra money to Maine taxpayers. It's called the "Give It Back Bill." Under the bill, once the state pays its required financial obligations, most of the leftover funds would be given to Maine taxpayers. The rest would be put towards the state's "rainy day fund."
MAINE STATE
upr.org

Utah lawmakers propose cryptocurrency bills

In preparation of an upcoming legislative session, Utah lawmakers are considering at least three different bills dealing with the rapidly-growing cryptocurrency. The three bills, sponsored by Republican Sen. Kirk Cullimore and Republican Rep. Jordan Teuscher, are being proposed to address property rights on blockchain as well as cryptocurrency being used as a payment method for government usage. There is also potential for a task force to oversee how the state can incorporate blockchain technology moving forward.
UTAH STATE
Government Technology

NJ Lawmaker Proposes Bill to Modernize Government Service

New Jersey state lawmakers are considering newly proposed legislation meant to enhance the delivery of government services. Referred to as the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act, the legislation looks to update the state’s websites, implement modern customer service experiences and transition from paper processes to digital formats. The...
POLITICS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Kemp proposes refunds for Georgia income taxpayers

ATLANTA - Gov. Brian Kemp wants to use a record state budget surplus to cut taxes. The Republican governor proposed $1.6 billion in tax refunds Wednesday, Jan. 12, worth $250 for state income tax single filers and $500 for joint filers. “We should continue to fund our priorities but also...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Information Security#Ransomware#State#House
fox13news.com

Beach-smoking ban again proposed by Florida lawmaker

SARASOTA, Fla. - You can find them in the parking lot, on the walkway up, and under the sand at Lido Beach. Now, Senator Joe Gruters hopes to keep cigarette butts off the beach. "To me, it’s the wrong butts that we want," he said Tuesday morning. Gruters is...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
News Break
Politics
newmexicopbs.org

Lawmaker Disclosure Proposal

January 7, 2022 – The State Ethics Commission is calling for stricter disclosure rules when it comes to state lawmakers’ income and business interests. We detail the proposed changes and ask our panelists: is this a reasonable burden for unpaid, part-time legislators? And, is it time to reconsider our state’s citizen-legislature, or is there no hope keeping special interests out of the Roundhouse?
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy