ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

American Airlines passenger accused of vandalizing plane cockpit

By Asher Notheis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

A cockpit experienced some turbulence on Tuesday after a passenger allegedly committed an act of vandalism, according to one airliner.

An American Airlines customer entered the cockpit of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft prior to departure from Honduras to Miami, Florida , and caused unspecified damage to the plane, the airline said in a press release. The crew members intervened, and law enforcement eventually apprehended the passenger.


"We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," the press release read.

AMERICAN AIRLINES APOLOGIZES AFTER CUSTOMER COMPLAINS ABOUT PILOT'S 'LET'S GO BRANDON' STICKER

A total of 121 passengers and six crew members were aboard the aircraft, with no injuries resulting from the incident, according to the release.

American Airlines did not tell the Washington Examiner why the man entered the cockpit or whether it would press charges.

A replacement aircraft was sent to Honduras and the flight departed at 11 p.m. local time Tuesday, roughly eight hours after its scheduled 2:58 p.m. departure time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 5,981 unruly passenger reports, with 4,290 related to masks .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger in Honduras 'opened cockpit and broke flight controls during boarding on Miami-bound flight before trying to jump out of open cockpit window'

A man in Honduras has stormed into the cockpit of a Miami-bound American Airlines plane during boarding, allegedly barging past the pilots and damaging the controls before attempting to fling himself out the window. The incident on Tuesday afternoon was apparently captured on video, with an unidentified man seen wriggling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Airliner#Cockpit#The Washington Examiner
The Independent

Delta passenger accused of attacking staff who refused him access to flight

A police officer was assaulted after he attempted to prevent a man from boarding a Delta Airlines flight that was due to go from LA to New York.The thus-far unnamed passenger was stopped from boarding the plane at LAX, due to being “too intoxicated to fly”, airport official Rob Pedregon told Fox News. Fox also quotes a Delta spokesperson, who explained that police were initially called to escort the belligerent passenger out of the terminal gate after he started to get verbally abusive. Moments later, in an apparent moment of rage, the passenger allegedly assaulted an approaching police officer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
eturbonews.com

COVID-positive airline passenger quarantines in plane toilet

Airline passenger, who brought several COVID-19 rapid testing kits with her on the flight, went to the plane’s lavatory and used one of them, only to find out that she was COVID-19-positive. Marisa Fotieo, a teacher from Chicago, IL, was on her way to Europe for a vacation when...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Boeing
airwaysmag.com

Passenger Breaches, Damages Cockpit during Boarding

DALLAS – A passenger stormed into and damaged the cockpit of an American Airlines (AA) plane as it was boarding bound for Miami at a Honduran airport. The incident occurred yesterday, Tuesday 10. The suspect raced down the jetway and into the cockpit, breaking flight controls and attempting to leap through an open window while a pilot tried to stop him, according to ABC news.
ACCIDENTS
850wftl.com

Flight delayed after passenger gets into cockpit

Officials are reporting that an American Airlines flight going to Miami on Thursday was delayed after a passenger managed to get into the cockpit and damaged some of the plane’s controls. The incident occurred on a flight from San Pedro Sula, Honduras to Miami. Authorities say the passenger rushed...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Passenger in Honduras damages cockpit of plane preparing to leave for Miami

MIAMI – A scary situation unfolded on a plane that was preparing to leave Honduras Tuesday, bound for Miami. American Airlines confirmed someone got into the cockpit and damaged the plane. The airline issued a statement that read, in part:. “During boarding of American Airlines flight 488 with service...
MIAMI, FL
The New York Times

Miami-Bound Passenger Storms Cockpit in Honduras, Causing Flight Delay

American Airlines planes on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Oct. 15, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times) Of the thousands of cancellations and delays of airline flights in the past month, most have been caused by COVID-19 outbreaks or perilous weather. But a flight from Honduras to Miami on Tuesday was delayed for a more novel reason — a passenger stormed the cockpit and apparently tried to climb out a window.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
187K+
Followers
58K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy