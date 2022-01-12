American Airlines passenger accused of vandalizing plane cockpit

A cockpit experienced some turbulence on Tuesday after a passenger allegedly committed an act of vandalism, according to one airliner.

An American Airlines customer entered the cockpit of a Boeing 737-800 aircraft prior to departure from Honduras to Miami, Florida , and caused unspecified damage to the plane, the airline said in a press release. The crew members intervened, and law enforcement eventually apprehended the passenger.



"We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation," the press release read.

AMERICAN AIRLINES APOLOGIZES AFTER CUSTOMER COMPLAINS ABOUT PILOT'S 'LET'S GO BRANDON' STICKER

A total of 121 passengers and six crew members were aboard the aircraft, with no injuries resulting from the incident, according to the release.

American Airlines did not tell the Washington Examiner why the man entered the cockpit or whether it would press charges.

A replacement aircraft was sent to Honduras and the flight departed at 11 p.m. local time Tuesday, roughly eight hours after its scheduled 2:58 p.m. departure time.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In 2021, the Federal Aviation Administration reported 5,981 unruly passenger reports, with 4,290 related to masks .

Washington Examiner Videos