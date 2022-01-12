Legal expert weighs in on King Soopers strike

The union representing King Soopers employees threatening to strike responds to the company’s request to return to negotiations. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 says 8,700 employees at nearly 80 stores in Colorado will go on a three-week strike by 5 a.m. Wednesday, as planned, if an agreement isn’t reached before then. Their contract expired over the weekend. Union president Kim Cordova said King Soopers’ offer to raise starting salaries to $16 per hour is a mere 13 cents over Denver’s minimum wage, which she says won’t improve the lives of grocery store workers. She says workers also want armed security, better health benefits, and a secure pension.

